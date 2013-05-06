Hot air balloons sparkle in sky between Britain and France
LONDON, April 7 A fleet of colourful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.
NEW YORK May 6 The California jeweler who gave a former KPMG auditor cash, merchandise and concert tickets in exchange for inside information about public companies pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to court papers.
Bryan Shaw, the jeweler who took tips on Herbalife, Skechers and other companies from his one-time golfing buddy Scott London, agreed to pay at least $1.3 million in restitution and will continue to cooperate with the government as part of a plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors, according to the documents.
LONDON, April 7 A fleet of colourful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.
(Repeats for wider distribution) By Howard Schneider MOBILE, Ala., April 7 In the years since the 2008 financial crisis, this southern U.S. port city has attracted a new Airbus factory, seen its steel industry retool, and gained thousands of jobs building the Navy's new combat vessel. Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes, flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure. As Pres