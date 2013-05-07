* Sales on par with Windows 7, but consumer interest waning
* Update code-named 'Blue' intended to improve experience,
allow small tablets
* Windows co-chief pushes touch laptops
* Microsoft shares at five-year high
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, May 6 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) has sold
100 million Windows 8 licenses in the six months since launch,
roughly in line with the previous version, but wants to combat
sputtering interest in its flagship software with a substantial
update to make it easier to use, and compatible with smaller
tablets.
Windows 8 is the first Microsoft operating system primarily
designed for touch commands, but it has failed to capture
consumers' imaginations or make a dent in a tablet market
dominated by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics
(005930.KS).
"Is it perfect? No. Are there things we need to change?
Absolutely. We are being very real about what needs to change
and changing it as thoughtfully and quickly as we can", said
Tami Reller, co-head of Microsoft's Windows unit at the
company's Redmond, Washington headquarters last week, where she
announced the latest Windows sales figure, a number made public
on Monday.
Microsoft will be rolling out an update to Windows 8,
provisionally code-named 'Windows Blue', by the end of this
year, Reller said. Details of the update will be released in the
next few weeks.
Although Microsoft has sold 100 million Windows 8 licenses
since launch on Oct. 26, matching Windows 7 sales three years
previously, it looks unlikely that the new system will see
progressively rising demand, as Windows 7 did, hitting 240
million sales in its first year.
Microsoft's last Windows 8 sales update was in early
January, when it broke 60 million, suggesting only around 40
million license sales in the last four months, well below
Windows 7's average sales rate. [ID:nL1E9C8E4U]
Windows 7 was helped by the fact that it replaced the
generally unpopular Windows Vista, whereas Windows 8 has
confused many potential customers with its new-look 'tile'-based
start screen and the omission of the traditional 'start' button.
"The learning curve is real, and we need to address it,"
said Reller. "We're not sitting back and saying, they will get
used to it."
Reller did not say whether the 'Blue' update would restore
the start button, but she said Microsoft would pay more
attention to helping customers adapt.
"We've considered a lot of different scenarios to help
traditional PC users move forward as well as making usability
that much better on all devices," she said.
TOUCH LAPTOPS
Consumer alienation, and the lack of affordable
touch-laptops that can make full use of Windows 8, has held back
computer sales, according to industry tracker IDC. PC sales had
their sharpest drop on record in the first three months of this
year, plummeting 14 percent. [ID:nL2N0CX2DX]
Reller hopes that new machines from firms including Lenovo
(0992.HK), ASUS (2357.TW) and Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) will
change that this year.
"We know customers like touch laptops, but they are also
price sensitive," she said. "Our partners (hardware makers) have
to bet on volume, so that they get price breaks, and get that
moving into the (retail) channel."
Microsoft is also tweaking Windows 8 to make it compatible
with smaller seven and eight inch tablets, which would allow
hardware makers to compete in the fastest-growing segment of the
tablet market against Apple's iPad mini, Samsung's Galaxy Tab,
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Nexus 7 and Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O)
Kindle Fire.
Reller declined to comment on whether Microsoft would make a
smaller version of its own Surface tablet.
Microsoft has not made much of an impression in the tablet
market so far, notching only 900,000 Surface sales in the first
quarter, according to IDC, compared with 19.5 million iPad sales
and 8.8 million Samsung tablet sales.
Overall, Reller hopes the 'Blue' update and a slew of
attractive touch-laptops will fire up interest in Windows
machines in all forms.
"I believe that touch will be mainstream in consumer
laptops," said Reller. "I think we'll be pleased with the
progress we've made by 'back to school' and by holiday (year
end), we'll be at this tipping point where we will say, 'Now I
see it'."
Microsoft shares closed at $33.75 on the Nasdaq, after
hitting their highest level since January 2008 earlier in the
session, as the S&P 500 reached an all-time high.
