By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders in the Brazilian version of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) appear to be getting wise to its lumpy earnings. BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA), run by Andre Esteves, missed estimates in the first quarter and posted one of its lowest returns on equity since going public in Sao Paulo. It's still a decent performer. But as Pactual's American rival discovered in years past, investing its own money isn't always all it's cracked up to be.

The firm's proprietary trading desks (no Volcker Rule on Faria Lima) brought in half as much revenue in the first quarter as they did in the same period last year. The bank's real estate investments also bled 190 million reais. Combined, that caused a two-thirds drop in revenue from principal investments, which accounted for a third of the bank's top line in 2012. Asset management also slumped – though that was more of a seasonal issue as the bank books most performance fees at the end of the year.

Even so, Pactual sports an enviable business by Wall Street standards. Its return on equity for the quarter might not be in the 25 percent range investors have grown accustomed to. But it is still better than the likes of Goldman, which has only recently bested 10 percent. And the Brazilian firm has a better handle on costs. Compensation came in at 23 percent of first-quarter revenue compared with 43 percent at Goldman.

But having a large chunk of business tied up in risky prop trading and unpredictable investments eventually makes investors more nervous. That was not so evident when Pactual went public in April last year in a better economy and after several quarters of stellar returns – and helped the bank secure a valuation of three times book value.

That has since fallen to a multiple of just over two times book as the economy, and Pactual's investments arm, has faltered. That's stellar by the standards of Wall Street, where even the mighty Goldman trades just a squeak above the value of its assets minus liabilities. But unless Pactual can reduce the share of its earnings that come from riskier endeavors, it’s a valuation that has nowhere to go but down.

