(Suzanne Garment is a Reuters columnist but her opinions are
her own.)
By Suzanne Garment
May 15 O.K., you know the one about the old guys
sitting in the diner:
"“When I was a boy, I had to walk five miles to school in
the snow.”
“Snow? I had to walk five miles in the snow with just
newspapers on my feet.”
“Feet? You had feet?”
That’s what it feels like when you lived through Watergate
and the scandal decades that followed it. I was in Washington —
sentient, glued to the tube, writing about it all.
And Leonard Garment, my husband and the special counsel to
President Richard M. Nixon, was often the one in the center of
the press mob, looking as if he wasn’t going to escape with his
life. Then you read last weekend’s news reports about scandal
politics “sweeping Washington.” Come on, people. Get a grip.
Watergate was about hubris, the Kennedy assassination,
Vietnam, the culture wars and the darkest of angers — both
within Nixon and against him. The current agglomeration is about
bureaucracies, the zeitgeist and garden variety political
calculation.
Bearing in mind the all-purpose scandal caveat, the other
shoe may always drop, it looks like what we have in the news is
three distinct scandals, each emblematic of a different American
political phenomenon.
The Associated Press scandal is the outgrowth of a perennial
postwar (we’re talking World War Two) struggle between the press
and the national security apparatus. The Internal Revenue
Service scandal is a sign of a massive incoherence in the way
the country regulates its non-profit groups. And the Benghazi
scandal is — well, we’ll see.
The Associated Press scandal arises from a subpoena by the
Justice Department of two months of phone records on 20
AP-related phone lines in pursuit of the source of a serious
national security leak. This is not a matter of a particular
administration’s having it in for the press: It is more
elemental than that.
The press is charged with defending free and abundant
political discourse. The government agencies guarding national
security are charged, in appropriate circumstances, with
shutting it down. Each side has a legitimate foothold in the
constitutional scheme. The political climate sometimes favors
one side, sometimes the other. Each side can be shrewder or more
dimwitted in playing its political hand.
In this case, we may suspect that the Justice Department did
not draw its subpoena narrowly enough. But we do not know. This
may well be a matter of facts rather than principles. It is
possible to watch the battle and root for both sides.
The second scandal, the IRS targeting of groups that applied
for exemption and had terms like “Tea Party” and “Patriot” in
their names, is different. It has been likened to Nixon’s
requesting IRS audits of groups representing his political
enemies. But it is not the same.
It is not as bad, and it is worse. It is not as bad because
the impetus for the targeting did not come directly from the
White House. It is worse because the targeting did not limit
itself to particular organizations but discriminated against
classes of organizations.
For several decades, stretching back well before the Supreme
Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, the IRS and the Federal
Election Commission have been tying themselves into separate and
intertwined knots trying to reconcile two notions: the idea that
a charity or social welfare organization should be above and
beyond partisan politics and the idea, championed by many of the
country’s most prestigious non-profits, that any public interest
organization worth its salt can and should engage in public
advocacy.
The IRS has tried to make this incoherent mess of ideas
operational. Its officials hit upon just the kind of
administrative shortcut that inhabitants of a federal
organization would think reasonable. The term “Tea Party” or
“Patriot,” they decided, stands for a type of organization that
is most likely to be devoted to politics rather than welfare.
They did not think that the term “environment” or “social
justice” in an organization’s name raised any such alarms.
There was no White House directive here. Just an
overwhelming, unspoken political prejudice among the people who
administer the federal tax law.
Finally, there is Benghazi — yet another kind of scandal.
This is the scandal whose dynamic may come closest to that of
Watergate, not because Benghazi is Watergate but because in the
case of Benghazi a literal issue is coming to stand for
something larger.
The issue is whether the White House and the State
Department substantively edited the Benghazi talking points that
Susan Rice, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, recited
on Sunday talk shows. The White House says no. The White House
press corps is in the process of concluding yes.
It is tempting to smile condescendingly at the White House
reporters who are now coming forward, courageously and
righteously they think, to challenge the administration’s
account of the preparation of the talking points. These young
reporters are to the Watergate press corps, at least the press
corps once it was liberated by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein,
as ducklings are to tarantulas.
But this is the scandal that has the fingerprints of the
White House on it. It is the one that raises the specter of the
White House lying for political advantage. Moreover, though the
people who died at Benghazi were cold by the time the talking
points came under discussion, their death haunts this issue.
This scandal, unlike the AP or the IRS scandal, could be
fundamentally corrosive.
The AP and IRS scandals, for their parts, have the potential
to sap the administration’s defenses: the former because it may
rob the administration of partisans on the left, and the latter
because the reputation of the IRS for non-partisanship is, as it
should be, one of the great lightning rods of American politics.
Benghazi, however, remains the central ring of this circus.
It has not yet risen to anything comparable to Watergate.
If the children in the car ask, “Are we almost there yet?”
the answer is, “Not even close.” If the question is, “Are we
maybe getting into the neighborhood of almost there yet?” the
answer is not so certain.
Those young reporters who don’t remember Watergate will have
the call.
(Suzanne Garment, a lawyer, is the author of "Scandal: The
Culture of Mistrust in American Politics." )
(Suzanne Garment)
((james.ledbetter@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: GARMENT IRS/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.