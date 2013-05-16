(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cisco Systems' (CSCO.O) stock evidently benefits from the luxury of low expectations. The U.S. networking giant's quarter to April was only mediocre. But John Chambers, the chief executive, said on Wednesday evening that the economic outlook is improving slightly, margins aren't shrinking and sales are rising as expected. The stock then rocketed more than 10 percent. At that rate, truly good news could make the CEO look a hero.

An essentially lost decade following the dot-com boom left investors skeptical of Cisco and Chambers. The company wasted capital expanding into fields only loosely related to networking. And a loss of focus encouraged rivals to attack its core switch and router market. In 2011, Chambers issued something of a mea culpa and began cutting costs, slowing the pace of acquisitions, increasing share buybacks and paying a dividend. Cisco now aims to give back half of cash flow to investors.

Trust, however, can't be regained quickly. And one added concern was that software from startup companies could replace physical routers and switches in some uses, eating into Cisco's sales and margins. Cisco's stock tumbled from a 2010 post-crisis high well above $25 a share to under $15 by mid-2011. The fact that it had recovered to a level above $20 even before Wednesday's announcement says more about how far it had fallen than any great optimism.

That may now be changing, but investors still seem skeptical. Cisco's 63 percent gross margin in the most recent quarter – the same as a year ago, and slightly better than the prior quarter – shows the company's products are far from becoming run-of-the-mill. Sales are improving steadily and could increase by up to 7 percent this quarter from a year before. And even after the post-earnings pop, Cisco's stock is trading at less than 12 times estimated earnings for the current fiscal year.

If quarterly earnings that met undemanding expectations and a decent but unexciting outlook can bring a double-digit gain, shareholders would surely be ecstatic if Cisco produced unexpectedly good earnings in coming quarters. If Chambers can pull that off as he approaches retirement in the next few years, it would give him a pleasing finale.

