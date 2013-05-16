(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Standard & Poor's put Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKa.N) rating on the chopping block Thursday, cutting it one notch to AA. But the downgrade is due to changes in the rater's methodology rather than Buffett's conglomerate doing something to make a default, no matter how remote, more likely. Some tweaks are fine. But S&P could end up making ratings more of a muddle.

Berkshire has been downgraded before, but for purely business reasons. It sported a AAA rating before it used borrowed money in 2010 to purchase Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Now S&P's rationale is the rater’s tougher stance on Berkshire's dependence on its insurers – though these, at AA-plus, are now rated one notch higher than their parent.

Few investors will be shocked that Buffett leans heavily on cash flows from the likes of Geico and General Re. Without them, it would have been tough for the Omaha native to turn a run-down textile mill into the fifth-largest company in the S&P 500, capable of making vast investments and large acquisitions. And the rating agency acknowledges that Berkshire is still a special case. It only dinged the parent so it's one notch below its insurers, rather than the standard three.

Berkshire is the first of a clutch of companies in the insurance industry to go through S&P's new ratings wringer. Many others, though, which lack Berkshire's complexity, are likely to come out on the other side with their previous letter grades intact. In theory, such exercises are commendable. Credit risk, rather than being fixed and immutable, has proven to be as dynamic as financial markets – something investors learned painfully in the wake of the subprime debacle.

But S&P’s action could end up diminishing the usefulness of its ratings even further. Investors and policymakers have been questioning the worth of these grading systems ever since raters slapped AAA crowns on bonds stuffed with junk. Now S&P is downgrading one of the most respected companies in the world, led by a man renowned for his conservative investing principles. Hitting Berkshire on a technicality could make it harder to restore the market’s faith in ratings.

- On May 16 Standard & Poor's downgraded Berkshire Hathaway by one notch to AA after the rating agency adopted new criteria on how it assesses the creditworthiness of insurers. The rater said that Berkshire's reliance on its core insurance operations for income justified the downgrade. S&P affirmed the rating of Berkshire's insurance operations at AA-plus.

