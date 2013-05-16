May 16 Shares of NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) jumped 7 percent on Thursday after Bloomberg cited unidentified sources as saying activist investor Elliott Management has taken a "significant" stake in the company and intends to push for changes to the board and cash return strategy.

The data storage equipment maker's stock was up at $38.75 in heavy mid-afternoon trading. Elliott has been in talks with the company for weeks over various proposals, including a new slate of directors, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Elliott now has a stake of under 5 percent, it said. The investment firm and NetApp did not respond to requests for a comment.

