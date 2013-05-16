NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Tesla Motors on Thursday increased the size of its convertible bond and tightened price talk, according to two market sources close to the situation.

The five-year convertible bond is now sized at $525m and price talk has been revised to 1.5%-2% with the conversion premium fixed at 35%, from the original talk of 2%-2.5% and 30%-35% on a deal originally sized at $450m, the sources said.

The electric car manufacturer is selling 2.7m common shares in a concurrent public offering, of which Tesla cofounder and CEO Elon Musk has committed to purchase $45m.

Musk has also committed to invest an additional $55m via a separate private placement at a later date.