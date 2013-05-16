REFILE-UPDATE 1-Stada CEO says victim of wiretapping last year
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Tesla Motors on Thursday increased the size of its convertible bond and tightened price talk, according to two market sources close to the situation.
The five-year convertible bond is now sized at $525m and price talk has been revised to 1.5%-2% with the conversion premium fixed at 35%, from the original talk of 2%-2.5% and 30%-35% on a deal originally sized at $450m, the sources said.
The electric car manufacturer is selling 2.7m common shares in a concurrent public offering, of which Tesla cofounder and CEO Elon Musk has committed to purchase $45m.
Musk has also committed to invest an additional $55m via a separate private placement at a later date.
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.