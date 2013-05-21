(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.) (Refiles to widen distribution.)

By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A segment of the U.S. property sector takes the pitiful governance cake. A shareholder revolt has been audaciously ignored at two real estate investment trusts with a combined market value of nearly $7 billion and their family-run manager. The situation represents only the latest example of the wretched practices plaguing the sector.

It's hardly surprising activists turned up to oust trustees, as directors in the industry are known, of CommonWealth REIT, which owns some $7 billion of office buildings. Related Fund Management and Corvex Management claim overlaps of board membership between the fund and its management company – namely Barry Portnoy, the founder of Reit Management and Research, and his son Adam – have resulted in conflicts of interest and overly generous compensation for poor results.

CommonWealth has fought back using a variety of unsavory tactics. The bylaws were changed to make it harder to kick out trustees. Only investors owning at least a 3 percent stake for three years can seek such changes. And CommonWealth tried – though failed – to make Maryland's already tough anti-takeover rules even more of a deterrent to unwanted suitors.

The trust argues that Related and Corvex are merely trying to snap up CommonWealth on the cheap by pushing aside management. Its hollow-sounding solution? Reappoint the trustee voted out by shareholders because he understands the issues at hand.

It's a ploy adopted from sister company Hospitality Properties. Last year, shareholders voted to remove trustee Bruce Gans. He resigned but was then reinstated by the board. Worse, shareholders last week booted yet another trustee – and Hospitality simply invited him back, too.

Such shenanigans are all too common in REIT-land. Vornado Realty (VNO.N) directors have received a minority of votes for two years running, but have been reinstalled thanks to plurality voting. Moreover, investors have passed measures to implement majority voting and rejected the staggered board structure multiple times, only to be given the cold shoulder. Cole Credit Property Trust III in March wouldn't let shareholders decide whether to accept a $6.7 billion hostile bid from a rival and instead opted to combine with its adviser in a highly dilutive deal.

Multiple wins by agitating investors in the oil patch – another industry plagued by poor governance, self-dealing and egregious executive compensation – have gone a long way to cleaning things up lately. Many REITs demand similar treatment.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- CommonWealth REIT said on May 15 that director Joseph Morea did not receive a majority of votes from shareholders. He resigned and the board requested he rejoin as an independent trustee.

- Related Fund Management and Corvex Management are seeking to remove all trustees at CommonWealth. They claim overlaps in board membership between CommonWealth and its manager, Reit Management & Research, are a conflict to interest and have led to mismanagement.

- On May 16, Hospitality Properties Trust – a fund also managed by Reit Management & Research - announced that trustee William Lamkin did not receive a majority of votes. He, too, resigned and was then immediately invited back as an independent trustee.

- CommonWealth REIT announcement: link.reuters.com/jec38t

- Hospitality Properties Trust announcement: link.reuters.com/mec38t

RELATED COLUMNS

Think of the future [ID:nL1N0CC2CV]

Tar pit [ID:nL2N0DV2QJ]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CYRAN/]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)

((robert.cyran@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters messaging robert.cyran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS REITS/GOVERNANCE

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.