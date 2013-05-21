By David Randall

NEW YORK May 21 Rick Rieder, the head of fixed income at fund giant BlackRock (BLK.N), doesn’t run your average bond fund.

In his $5.7 billion Strategic Income Opportunities fund (BASIX.O), Rieder takes an active trading approach that can at first glance look like a high-flying hedge fund.

His portfolio turnover over the last year was 807 percent, according to Morningstar data, well above the 584 percent turnover of the Pimco Total Return fund (PMBIX.O), the world’s biggest bond fund, and the 228 percent average in his Morningstar category of U.S. nontraditional bond funds.

With a long-short strategy that incorporates futures and options and a willingness to buy stocks in order to reap their dividend payments, Rieder strays far from the composition of the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

But to hear him tell it, that is all by design.

“The era of gradually declining interest rates and stable returns in fixed income is a thing of the past. The way we have to manage our portfolios now is different,” Rieder said, adding that the fund has to be "tactical" in an era when yields are low.

This year, for instance, he has purchased Italian bonds, in expectation that they will benefit from further easing by the European Central Bank in coming months, and was able to generate "significant" returns by buying longer-term U.S. bonds after the March U.S. payrolls figure was less than expected, he said.

So far, it is a strategy that appears to be working. Over the last three years, the fund is up an annualized 5.9 percent, or nearly a percentage point more than the benchmark index. This year, Rieder's fund has returned 2.9 percent while the benchmark index is flat, and yields 2.2 percent. Those returns put the fund in the top quintile of the 221 funds in its Morningstar category.

That performance came despite an annual expense charge of $1.65 per $100 invested for investors in the most popular share class, which is higher than most bond funds. Investors in the C class shares of the fund will also pay a load of $1 per $100 invested.

Rieder, who was named a co-head of BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income practice in February, points to two main reasons why his portfolio strays farther afield than his peers.

First, the aging population in developed countries is creating a higher demand for income-producing products on the part of pension funds, insurance companies and individual investors. At the same time, the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world are buying government bonds in order to help stimulate their economies. That keeps yields low and forces investors to look elsewhere, he said.

That imbalance between supply and demand will keep interest rates low for a long time, Rieder said. In the United States, he has been buying assets that have little sensitivity to interest rates out of concern that even a 0.5 percent rise in rates will cause losses when rates are already near zero. His average effective duration is a slightly higher than one year, according to Morningstar data.

"Fixed income today is like picking up nickels on the ground every single day, and have that add up to a generous return," he said.

One way he is building that return is by moving some of the portfolio into dividend paying stocks. Rieder currently has 3.7 percent of his portfolio in equities, compared with an average stake of -0.3 percent among his category peers, a reflection of their shorting strategies. He is comfortable moving as much as 7 percent of his portfolio into equities, he said.

Though it would have been thought of as atypical a few years ago, other bond funds are turning to dividend-paying stocks as well, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P's Capital IQ.

"Bond yields have come down so low that some managers feel like this is their only option," he said.

The number of bond funds that include stocks in them is at its highest level in more than 15 years, according to Morningstar.

Rieder isn't only betting on stocks, of course. He has also initiated positions in debt issued by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the Netherlands and municipal bonds backed by things like the revenues from sewer services in Northeast Ohio. With yields so low, he is hesitant to add to any positions in investment grade corporate debt, he said.

He is anticipating that the Fed will soon announce that it will scale down the size of its bond buying program, which could send the yield of the 10-year Treasury note to 2.5 percent, Rieder said, a level that would still be low by historical standards.

Even then, the bond market won't likely return to what investors consider normal for a long time, he said.

(Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Linda Stern and Tim Dobbyn)

