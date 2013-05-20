SAO PAULO May 20 Companies in Brazil could raise between $12 billion and $15 billion from initial public offerings this year, a sign that foreign investors are gradually returning to Latin America's biggest equity market, Credit Suisse Group's top banker in the country said on Monday.

Despite the still-high reluctance among investors to invest in Brazil, "good opportunities" are appearing after prices went down significantly in recent months, José Olympio Pereira, the bank's chief executive in Brazil, told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit. Pereira previously predicted IPOs in the country to fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion.

A successful wave of IPOs and a recovery in shares of oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) signal that "confidence is reaching a point of inflection," even as concern over state meddling in the economy stays high, he noted. Global investors, the largest buyers of Brazilian IPOs because of their strong shareholding culture, have stayed on the sidelines in recent years.

"Brazil had been left behind but now we see investors looking at it as an opportunity. We see money coming back to Brazil - low prices are beginning to offset the potential uncertainties of investing here," Pereira said at the bank's São Paulo headquarters.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Aluísio Alves and Natalia Gómez; Editing by Diane Craft)

