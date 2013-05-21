(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

By Luciana Lopez and Krista Hughes

NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY, May 21 Latin American local currency debt, both corporate and sovereign, is a good investment given the global liquidity glut has pushed up the price of U.S. dollar bonds, Lazard Asset Management portfolio manager Denise Simon said on Tuesday.

Strong demand for local debt from Mexico, Uruguay and blue-chip companies such as Mexico's Televisa and America Movil reflect a shift towards selecting securities based on individual merit rather than a broad play on emerging markets, she said.

"We like the local markets," Simon told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in New York.

"In the investment grade credit space in dollars you have seen spreads which we think are tighter than they should be."

Stimulus in advanced economies has pushed down yields and sent investors hunting for return elsewhere, such as in local currency bonds. Many investors then hedge against the currency risk by taking offsetting positions in currency markets.

In Latin America, the share of foreign ownership of domestic government debt has doubled from an average of about 12 percent in early 2008 to more than 25 percent by end-2012, according to the International Monetary Fund, with Peru and Mexico the most affected.

In Mexico, Simon said Lazard was "very optimistic" about the new government's plans for deep economic reforms to aid growth.

Lazard has assets under management worth $155.7 billion including $5.9 billion in her purview of emerging market debt.

Mexico yields have come off recent record lows while the peso currency has slumped back 3 percent from a recent peak after it was upgraded to BBB-plus by Fitch, but she said this was not a bad sign. [ID:nL2N0DP2ZD]

"It is a consensus trade so the positioning there is fairly heavy so when you get periods of consolidation, which we are going through now, that's actually an opportunity," Simon said, noting that the peso MXN= was currently fairly priced.

"We think the term premium for longer bonds there should compress over time."

High-yielding local currency debt from big corporates was also coming onto the radar after issues by Mexican majors and Brazil's Odebrecht, a trade which was listed in Luxembourg and therefore avoided Brazil's foreign investment tax.

"We do see some of these first-tier corporates that are coming to the market, in markets where we like the currency and the rates, as attractive," she said.

BRAZIL "HARD TRADE TO LIKE"

Uruguay also offered an appealing combination of strong yields and a stable exchange rate as part of policymakers' battle against inflation -- a contrast to Brazil, where high inflation was a risk to growth.

In Brazil, mixed signals from authorities had made the country a "hard trade to like structurally."

"As a fixed-income investor (Brazil) is just not as obvious of a trade as some other stories," Simon said, pointing to confusion about interest rate moves.

The Brazilian central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in April but many economists thought the increase was too mild to prevent high inflation from harming domestic consumption -- the main engine for a still weak economy.

Mexico and Chile, on the other hand, are both expected to cut interest rates later this year to support growth, which slowed in both countries in early 2013.

"Now that we're beginning to see signs of the domestic economy slowing down, it looks more like the next move would be a rate cut," Simon said of Chile, helping to weaken a currency which surged to 18-month highs in April on strong inflows.

"I think you could see the peso above 500 (per dollar)," she said. Chile's peso CLP=CL posted its tenth consecutive decline on Monday, ending at a new low for 2013 of 483 pesos per dollar.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Venezuelan debt has advanced recently despite an increase in political risk in recent months after the death of Hugo Chavez.

“We view Venezuela really as a carry trade,” Simon said. “We feel you’re getting paid an attractive yield and we’re just clipping the coupon.”

Chavez's hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, won election by a surprisingly small margin in April and Simon said he could find his hand weakened, veering toward more populist policies to shore up his electoral support rather than making harder choices which would be more sustainable over the long term.

Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York, Alexandra Alper in Mexico City, Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Anthony Esposito in Santiago

