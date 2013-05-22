WASHINGTON May 22 Below is the text of Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's prepared testimony on the U.S. economy to the congressional Joint
Economic Committee on Wednesday.
Chairman Brady, Vice Chair Klobuchar, and other members of the Committee, I
appreciate this opportunity to discuss the economic outlook and economic policy.
Current Economic Conditions
Economic growth has continued at a moderate pace so far this year. Real
gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have risen at an annual rate of
2-1/2 percent in the first quarter after increasing 1-3/4 percent during 2012.
Economic growth in the first quarter was supported by continued expansion in
demand by U.S. households and businesses, which more than offset the drag from
declines in government spending, especially defense spending.
Conditions in the job market have shown some improvement recently. The
unemployment rate, at 7.5 percent in April, has declined more than 1/2
percentage point since last summer. Moreover, gains in total nonfarm payroll
employment have averaged more than 200,000 jobs per month over the past six
months, compared with average monthly gains of less than 140,000 during the
prior six months. In all, payroll employment has now expanded by about 6 million
jobs since its low point, and the unemployment rate has fallen 2-1/2 percentage
points since its peak.
Despite this improvement, the job market remains weak overall: The
unemployment rate is still well above its longer-run normal level, rates of
long-term unemployment are historically high, and the labor force participation
rate has continued to move down. Moreover, nearly 8 million people are working
part time even though they would prefer full-time work. High rates of
unemployment and underemployment are extraordinarily costly: Not only do they
impose hardships on the affected individuals and their families, they also
damage the productive potential of the economy as a whole by eroding workers'
skills and--particularly relevant during this commencement season--by preventing
many young people from gaining workplace skills and experience in the first
place. The loss of output and earnings associated with high unemployment also
reduces government revenues and increases spending on income-support programs,
thereby leading to larger budget deficits and higher levels of public debt than
would otherwise occur.
Consumer price inflation has been low. The price index for personal
consumption expenditures rose only 1 percent over the 12 months ending in March,
down from about 2-1/4 percent during the previous 12 months. This slow rate of
inflation partly reflects recent declines in consumer energy prices, but price
inflation for other consumer goods and services has also been subdued.
Nevertheless, measures of longer-term inflation expectations have remained
stable and continue to run in the narrow ranges seen over the past several
years. Over the next few years, inflation appears likely to run at or below the
2 percent rate that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) judges to be most
consistent with the Federal Reserve's statutory mandate to foster maximum
employment and stable prices.
Over the nearly four years since the recovery began, the economy has been
held back by a number of headwinds. Some of these headwinds have begun to
dissipate recently, in part because of the Federal Reserve's highly
accommodative monetary policy. Notably, the housing market has strengthened over
the past year, supported by low mortgage rates and improved sentiment on the
part of potential buyers. Increased housing activity is fostering job creation
in construction and related industries, such as real estate brokerage and home
furnishings, while higher home prices are bolstering household finances, which
helps support the growth of private consumption.
Severe fiscal and financial strains in Europe, by weighing on U.S. exports and
financial markets, have also restrained U.S. economic growth over the past
couple of years. However, since last summer, financial conditions in the euro
area have improved somewhat, which should help mitigate the economic slowdown
there while also reducing the headwinds faced by the U.S. economy. Also, credit
conditions in the United States have eased for some types of loans, as bank
capital and asset quality have strengthened.
Fiscal Policy
Fiscal policy, at all levels of government, has been and continues to be an
important determinant of the pace of economic growth. Federal fiscal policy,
taking into account both discretionary actions and so-called automatic
stabilizers, was, on net, quite expansionary during the recession and early in
the recovery. However, a substantial part of this impetus was offset by spending
cuts and tax increases by state and local governments, most of which are subject
to balanced-budget requirements, and by subsequent fiscal tightening at the
federal level. Notably, over the past four years, state and local governments
have cut civilian government employment by roughly 700,000 jobs, and total
government employment has fallen by more than 800,000 jobs over the same period.
For comparison, over the four years following the trough of the 2001 recession,
total government employment rose by more than 500,000 jobs.
Most recently, the strengthening economy has improved the budgetary outlooks
of most state and local governments, leading them to reduce their pace of fiscal
tightening. At the same time, though, fiscal policy at the federal level has
become significantly more restrictive. In particular, the expiration of the
payroll tax cut, the enactment of tax increases, the effects of the budget caps
on discretionary spending, the onset of the sequestration, and the declines in
defense spending for overseas military operations are expected, collectively, to
exert a substantial drag on the economy this year. The Congressional Budget
Office (CBO) estimates that the deficit reduction policies in current law will
slow the pace of real GDP growth by about 1-1/2 percentage points during 2013,
relative to what it would have been otherwise.1 In present circumstances, with
short-term interest rates already close to zero, monetary policy does not have
the capacity to fully offset an economic headwind of this magnitude.
Although near-term fiscal restraint has increased, much less has been done
to address the federal government's longer-term fiscal imbalances. Indeed, the
CBO projects that, under current policies, the federal deficit and debt as a
percentage of GDP will begin rising again in the latter part of this decade and
move sharply upward thereafter, in large part reflecting the aging of our
society and projected increases in health-care costs, along with mounting debt
service payments. To promote economic growth and stability in the longer term,
it will be essential for fiscal policymakers to put the federal budget on a
sustainable long-run path. Importantly, the objectives of effectively addressing
longer-term fiscal imbalances and of minimizing the near-term fiscal headwinds
facing the economic recovery are not incompatible. To achieve both goals
simultaneously, the Congress and the Administration could consider replacing
some of the near-term fiscal restraint now in law with policies that reduce the
federal deficit more gradually in the near term but more substantially in the
longer run.
Monetary Policy
With unemployment well above normal levels and inflation subdued, fostering
our congressionally mandated objectives of maximum employment and price
stability requires a highly accommodative monetary policy. Normally, the
Committee would provide policy accommodation by reducing its target for the
federal funds rate, thus putting downward pressure on interest rates generally.
However, the federal funds rate and other short-term money market rates have
been close to zero since late 2008, so the Committee has had to use other policy
tools. The first of these alternative tools is "forward guidance" about the
FOMC's likely future target for the federal funds rate. Since December, the
Committee's postmeeting statement has indicated that its current target range
for the federal funds rate, 0 to 1/4 percent, will be appropriate "at least as
long as the unemployment rate remains above 6-1/2 percent, inflation between one
and two years ahead is projected to be no more than a half percentage point
above the Committee's 2 percent longer-run goal, and longer-term inflation
expectations continue to be well anchored." This guidance underscores the
Committee's intention to maintain highly accommodative monetary policy as long
as needed to support continued progress toward maximum employment and price
stability.
The second policy tool now in use is large-scale purchases of longer-term
Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). These purchases
put downward pressure on longer-term interest rates, including mortgage rates.
For some months, the FOMC has been buying longer-term Treasury securities at a
pace of $45 billion per month and agency MBS at a pace of $40 billion per month.
The Committee has said that it will continue its securities purchases until the
outlook for the labor market has improved substantially in a context of price
stability. The Committee also has stated that in determining the size, pace, and
composition of its asset purchases, it will take appropriate account of the
likely efficacy and costs of such purchases as well as the extent of progress
toward its economic objectives.
At its most recent meeting, the Committee made clear that it is prepared to
increase or reduce the pace of its asset purchases to ensure that the stance of
monetary policy remains appropriate as the outlook for the labor market or
inflation changes. Accordingly, in considering whether a recalibration of the
pace of its purchases is warranted, the Committee will continue to assess the
degree of progress made toward its objectives in light of incoming information.
The Committee also reiterated, consistent with its forward guidance regarding
the federal funds rate, that it expects a highly accommodative stance of
monetary policy to remain appropriate for a considerable time after the asset
purchase program ends and the economic recovery strengthens.
In the current economic environment, monetary policy is providing
significant benefits. Low real interest rates have helped support spending on
durable goods, such as automobiles, and also contributed significantly to the
recovery in housing sales, construction, and prices. Higher prices of houses and
other assets, in turn, have increased household wealth and consumer confidence,
spurring consumer spending and contributing to gains in production and
employment. Importantly, accommodative monetary policy has also helped to offset
incipient deflationary pressures and kept inflation from falling even further
below the Committee's 2 percent longer-run objective.
That said, the Committee is aware that a long period of low interest rates
has costs and risks. For example, even as low interest rates have helped create
jobs and supported the prices of homes and other assets, savers who rely on
interest income from savings accounts or government bonds are receiving very low
returns. Another cost, one that we take very seriously, is the possibility that
very low interest rates, if maintained too long, could undermine financial
stability. For example, investors or portfolio managers dissatisfied with low
returns may "reach for yield" by taking on more credit risk, duration risk, or
leverage. The Federal Reserve is working to address financial stability concerns
through increased monitoring, a more systemic approach to supervising financial
firms, and the ongoing implementation of reforms to make the financial system
more resilient.
Recognizing the drawbacks of persistently low rates, the FOMC actively seeks
economic conditions consistent with sustainably higher interest rates.
Unfortunately, withdrawing policy accommodation at this juncture would be
highly unlikely to produce such conditions. A premature tightening of monetary
policy could lead interest rates to rise temporarily but would also carry a
substantial risk of slowing or ending the economic recovery and causing
inflation to fall further. Such outcomes tend to be associated with extended
periods of lower, not higher, interest rates, as well as poor returns on other
assets. Moreover, renewed economic weakness would pose its own risks to
financial stability.
Because only a healthy economy can deliver sustainably high real rates of
return to savers and investors, the best way to achieve higher returns in the
medium term and beyond is for the Federal Reserve--consistent with its
congressional mandate--to provide policy accommodation as needed to foster
maximum employment and price stability. Of course, we will do so with due regard
for the efficacy and costs of our policy actions and in a way that is responsive
to the evolution of the economic outlook.