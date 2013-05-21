(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

SAO PAULO May 21 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) has put on hold plans to publicly list its Latin America unit, a senior executive said on Tuesday, but such an IPO could be ready within a few months if the need arose.

Santiago Fernandez Valbuena, the head of Telefonica's Latin American division, told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit that the company's need for cash diminished as the credit markets became more accommodating in recent months.

"We decided not to cancel those plans but to shelve them – or put them in the freezer, if you will," said Valbuena. "If one day we think it's appropriate because of valuation reasons or financial reasons we can always take them back out ... The time to execution would be much faster now – a few months."

Valbuena dismissed talk of a country-specific listing of the company's Colombia unit, which surfaced in the media last month.

"Colombia needs a different treatment. What Colombia needs and will probably get is an infusion of capital," Valbuena said.

Telefonica owns 70 percent of its Colombia operation, with the remaining 30 percent stake held by the government. The company is determining how cash from the operation will cover commitments to pension plans before making a decision about how much to invest in the business, Valbuena added.

