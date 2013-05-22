(Adds earnings details)

SAN FRANCISCO May 22 Hewlett-Packard Co's (HPQ.N) quarterly profit slid 32 percent but the world's largest personal computer maker raised the lower end of its full-year outlook after earnings per share beat forecasts, sending its stock 10 percent higher.

Net income fell to $1.08 billion, or 55 cents a share, from $1.59 billion, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company earned 87 cents per share on an operating basis during the second quarter on revenue of $27.6 billion.

HP had expected earnings of 81 cents a share on revenue of just over $28 billion, according to the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, Dell Inc DELL.O reported a 79 percent slide in profit.

The company now expects full-year non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.60. It raised the lower end by 10 cents.

HP Chief Financial Officer said in an interview that HP's better-than-expected results in the enterprise services business and printing unit helped drive margin improvement.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)

((poornima.gupta@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 415 677 2536)) Keywords: HP RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.