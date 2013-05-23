(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Robert Cyran
NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank (9984.T)
and Dish Network (DISH.O) have pulled out the stops in their $20
billion-plus battle to control Sprint Nextel (S.N). But SoftBank
has the edge. Dish's claim that Japanese ownership of the U.S.
cellphone operator is a risk to national security is half-baked
and shows boss Charlie Ergen's desperation.
For sure, telecommunications infrastructure can be a matter
of national security – all the more so when it carries traffic
for the Pentagon and the raft of secretive agencies known by
three-letter abbreviations, as Sprint does. Yet while the
Chinese might present obvious questions, it's a much less
plausible claim that Japanese ownership of U.S. assets is risky.
The countries have been close allies for approaching seven
decades.
As part of its $20 billion bid for 70 percent of Sprint,
SoftBank has also promised to appoint a director to Sprint's
board – someone vetted by the U.S. government – who will ensure
sensitive data is kept out of reach of the Japanese owners. This
sort of arrangement has worked in the past to alleviate any
residual concerns. When Singapore's ST Telemedia acquired a
majority stake in Global Crossing a decade ago, it signed an
agreement with the feds under which four board members received
U.S. government approval and served as the security committee.
What's more, SoftBank has promised to rip out networking
equipment used by Sprint's network partner Clearwire CLWR.O
and produced by Huawei, a Chinese manufacturer embodying the
U.S. Congress's cybersecurity concerns. Last year, the House
Intelligence Committee said telecom companies should avoid using
the firm's equipment because of its close ties to the Chinese
government. SoftBank estimates the cost of replacement would be
$1 billion.
Dish hasn't yet made a similar promise alongside its $26
billion offer for all of Sprint, which suggests its complaint
isn't really about national security, but rather about having
the weaker position in an M&A fight. Lawmakers and investors
alike can afford to ignore the diversion.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- Japanese technology group SoftBank will give the U.S.
government the right to approve a director it will appoint and
designate as "security director" of Sprint Nextel should its
$20.1 billion offer to buy 70 percent of the U.S. cellphone
carrier succeed, according to a Sprint filing on May 1.
- In addition to other duties, the director will ensure that
the Japanese owner and its managers are not able to access
network traffic carried for the U.S. Defense Department and
national security agencies. SoftBank has also promised that it
will replace Chinese-made network gear used by Sprint's partner
Clearwire at an estimated cost of $1 billion.
- Dish Network, which has submitted a counteroffer of $25.5
billion for Sprint, has claimed the SoftBank deal would threaten
the security of U.S. telecommunications infrastructure.
- The SoftBank offer is currently under review by the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the
Federal Communications Commission.
- Reuters:
SoftBank would add 'security director' to Sprint board
[ID:nL2N0E40FZ]
Dish on national security PR offensive against SoftBank
[ID:nL2N0E323H]
RELATED COLUMN
Fuzzy signal [ID:nL2N0DQ1XN]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [CYRAN/]
(Editing by Richard Beales and Martin Langfield)
((robert.cyran@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters messaging
robert.cyran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS SOFTBANK/SECURITY
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.