BRIEF-IBSM Q1 net profit rises to 1.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON May 23 Former Goldman Sachs banker Neil Morrison agreed to pay $100,000 to settle charges for his role in a pay-to-play scheme involving a Massachusetts gubernatorial campaign, the largest such fine ever levied on an individual, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
Morrison also was barred from the securities industry for five years. Goldman Sachs previously settled charges relating to the case in September, paying $12 million.
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Allied Irish Banks CEO says has not seen any impact coming from Brexit in UK market yet