Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 368,705 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/27 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/29 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 180,000 A2/A/ AIRPORT SYSTEM JUNIOR SUBORDINATE 05/27 LIEN REVENUE NOTES 2013C-1 AMT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/30 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 155,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA CLEAN WATER STATE REVOLVING FUND 05/27 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 05/30 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 117,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY 05/27 HOUSING BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023 TERM: 2028, 2033, 2038, 2043, 2056 Day of Sale: 05/30 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY REVOLVING WEEK OF 111,035 Aaa/AAA/ FUND REVENUE 05/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/30 LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 107,205 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 05/27 IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 05/28/2013 Day of Sale: 05/29 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 106,785 Aa2/NR/NR HOUSING AND COMMUNITY SERVICES 05/27 DEPARTMENT MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $13,405M 2013 SERIES A (NON-AMT) $15,000M 2013 SERIES B (AMT) $ 78,380M 2013 SERIES C (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 101,000 // DEVELOPMENT AGENCY SCHOOL FACILITY 05/27 REVENUE-ROCHESTER SCHOOLS MODERNIZATION PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SOLANO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION 05/27 2013A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/29 DUTCHESS COUNTY LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 85,800 Aa2/AA-/NR CORPORATION 05/27 VASSAR COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York RICHARDSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 73,960 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 05/28 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 71,450 A2/A/NR NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY 05/27 SPEED REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 68,070 Aaa/AAA/AAA TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/27 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION OF WEEK OF 59,170 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY 05/27 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/30 TEHACHAPI VALLEY HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 50,000 /AA/ DISTRICT (KERN COUNTY,CALIFORNIA) 05/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2009 ELECTION SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/30 $10,760,000 DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 47,395 Aaa/AAA/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 05/27 2013 $36,635,000 DALLS COUNTY, TEXAS LIMITED TAX NOTES SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/29 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 46,780 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 05/27 HOUSE NEW YORK REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NANTICOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WEEK OF 46,080 // DELAWARE HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 05/27 SERIES 2013 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2033 REMARK: BBB-/BB+ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 44,730 Aa3/A/A+ PARTICIPATION SCHOOL BOARD OF 05/27 OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA MASTER LEASE PROGRAM SERIES 2013A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 05/30 SOLANO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,000 Aa3/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/27 TAXABLE 2013B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/29 CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH WEEK OF 40,895 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 05/30 HERNANDO COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 38,645 Aa3/A+/AA- WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 05/27 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 05/30 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 38,000 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 05/27 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 05/31 WISCONSIN HOUSING AND ECONOMIC WEEK OF 32,270 Aa3/AA/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 05/27 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/29 2004 CENTER GROVER SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 31,160 /AA+/ CORPORATION 05/27 FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2028 REMARK: NON-BANK QUALIFIED, PROGRAM RATING, "A+" UNDERLYING CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH WEEK OF 29,750 Aa1/AA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson Day of Sale: 05/30 MAINE GOVERNMENTAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 28,520 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY 05/27 LEASE RENTAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/29 BUCKS COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA WATER & WEEK OF 22,730 /AA/ SEWER AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 05/27 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 05/29 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,405 /AAA/ DISTRICT 05/27 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2020 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: AA- Day of Sale: 05/30 CANUTILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 21,950 // DISTRICT 05/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 05/30 SOLANO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION 05/27 TAXABLE 2013B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/29 GRAND PRAIRIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,440 //AAA DISTRICT 05/27 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2020 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL FITCH: AA Day of Sale: 05/30 FVSU WILDCAT DAILY 18,000 /A+/ GEORGIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY, OREGON WEEK OF 17,000 NR/BBB-/NR HOUSING NORTHWEST PROJECT REFUNDING 05/27 REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 05/29 PEQUEA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,030 /AA/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/27 $10,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2013 $6,030M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 05/29 SOLANO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,000 Aa3/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013A 05/27 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/29 WESTERVILLE, OHIO ELECTRIC REVENUE WEEK OF 12,700 Aa2// BONDS 05/27 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2028 TOWN OF SANDWICH GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 12,150 NR/AA/ REFUNDING TAXABLE 2013B 05/27 MASSACHUSETTS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 05/29 CITY OF FLORENCE WATER REVENUE WEEK OF 11,000 NR/A/NR TAXABLE BONDS, COLORADO 05/27 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/29 CITY OF GOODYEAR, ARIZONA WEEK OF 10,685 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES GENERAL 05/27 DISTRICT NO. 1, SERIES 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas TOWNSHIP OF CHELTENHAM WEEK OF 10,600 Aa2// PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/27 BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2028 UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 9,995 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/27 $6,795M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2013 $3,200M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2035 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/30 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 9,425 // AGENCY 05/27 ASSUMPTION COLLEGE ISSUE, REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 05/29 BORGER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,594 /AAA/ TEXAS 05/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A Day of Sale: 05/29 LAKELAND JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT 272 WEEK OF 8,525 // IDAHO, GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/27 BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 05/30 MISSOURI STATE HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 8,475 Baa2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY 05/27 EDUCATIONAL FACILITY IMPROVEMENT REVENUE (MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY OF ST. LOUIS PROJECT), SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/29 MONAHANS-WICKETT-PYOTE WEEK OF 7,838 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: AA Day of Sale: 05/29 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,060 /AAA/ TEXAS 05/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: A+ BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/29 HARBOR CREEK PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,800 Aa// DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/27 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023 SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,700 Aa2/AA-/ (HIDALGO AND STARR COUNTIES) 05/27 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/29 ST. JOHNS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,145 /AA-/ TAXABLE 2013 REFUNDING BONDS, 05/27 CLINTON & GRATIOT COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 05/30 KANSAS PUBLIC WHOLESALE WATER WEEK OF 5,010 NR/NR/ SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 12 05/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/30 TOWN OF JOHNSTON RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 5,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 05/27 SERIES A BANK QUALIFIED. MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/29 MONROEVILLE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,915 /AA/ OHIO 05/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION (UNLIMITED TAX) SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2046 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 05/30 JORDAN-ELBRIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,260 // DISTRICT,NEW YORK 05/27 REFUNDING BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014 Day of Sale: 05/29 GERVAIS SCHOOL DISTRICT #1, OREGON WEEK OF 3,475 // FULL FAITH AND CREDIT OBLIGATION 05/27 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/29 PRINCETON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,255 /AA-/ BOARD OF EDUCATION 05/27 HAMILTON, BUTLER AND WARREN COUNTIES, OHIO CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/30 TOWN OF SANDWICH GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,860 NR/AA/ REFUNDING 2013A, MASSACHUSETTS 05/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 05/29 PLATTE CITY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,790 NR/AA-/ REFUNDING 2013, MISSOURI 05/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 05/28 CITY OF RIFLE, COLORADO WEEK OF 1,640 /AA-/ SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 05/27 BONDS, SERIES 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas TOWN OF PRINCETOWN,NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,575 NR// ******BANK QUALIFIED******-REF 05/27 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2041 Day of Sale: 05/30 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,044,432 (in 000's)