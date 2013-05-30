WASHINGTON May 30 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to their highest level in three years in April, but a shortage of properties for sale could slow down the momentum.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 0.3 percent to 106.0, the highest reading since April 2010.

The increase, however, was less than economists' expectations for a 1.1 percent advance, suggesting tight supplies of properties could slow sales. Contracts, which become sales after a month or two, had increased 1.5 percent in March.

The housing market's fortunes have decisively shifted for the better and it is regaining its dominance in the economy, acting as a buffer against belt-tightening in Washington.

The recovery, marked by a soaring home prices and dwindling supplies, is being driven by the Federal Reserve's very easy monetary policy stance, which has kept mortgage rates low.

Although mortgage rates spiked last week to their highest level in a year amid heightened speculation the Fed will soon start to scale back monetary stimulus, economists do not believe higher borrowing costs would derail the housing recovery.

About a third of home resales are cash transactions.

Contracts were up 10.3 percent compared to April last year.

Last month, home resale contracts rose in the Northeast and Midwest. Contracts fell in the South and West.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com)(1 202 898 8315)(Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA ECONOMY/HOMES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.