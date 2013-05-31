(Adds additional flows, context)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 30 Investors in funds based in the United States gave the least amount of cash to stock and taxable bond funds so far this year in the latest week as fears lingered that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back easing, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds gained just $516.6 million in the week ended May 29, while all taxable bond funds drew a slight $304.2 million. Both of those inflows were the least since the start of the year. Funds that hold riskier high-yield junk bonds suffered outflows of $874.7 million, the most since early February.

The waning appetite for so-called risk assets comes in the wake of last week's statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to Congress that the central bank may reduce its bond purchases at one of its "next few meetings" if the U.S. economic recovery looked set to maintain momentum.

U.S. stock markets continued to slip over the week following Bernanke's comments. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.21 percent over Lipper's weekly reporting period from May 15 through May 22, the day that Bernanke spoke to the Joint Economic Committee. Since then, the S&P 500 has fallen another 0.42 percent in the latest week through May 29.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities per month in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs. On the same day that Bernanke made his comments to Congress, the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting showed that some officials were open to scaling back purchases as early as June, which also troubled investors.

The Fed's bond-buying program has boosted stock indexes to record highs this year as investors have favored stocks over low-yielding bonds. The S&P 500 has risen roughly 16 percent this year.

The latest fears that the Fed could reduce its easing in the near-term dampened the bull run in stocks. "You don't want to be the last guy buying stocks," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. He said investors are concerned that the rally in U.S. stock markets this year is losing steam.

Besides the meager inflows of $516.6 million into stock mutual funds, stock exchange-traded funds suffered outflows of $1.1 billion over the week, which were the first outflows from the funds in five weeks. As a result, both stock mutual funds and ETFs combined suffered outflows of $591.3 million.

ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks gained just $418.4 million in new cash over the latest week, the weakest turnout for the funds since early April. Japan's Nikkei average, which had risen 80 percent from November to last Wednesday, suffered a downturn in the latest week and fell over 8 percent.

The Bank of Japan announced on April 4 that it would inject roughly $1.4 trillion into the nation's economy in less than two years to fight deflation, mainly through purchases of long-term Japanese government bonds. The stimulus effort has boosted Japanese stocks since mid-November, when Shinzo Abe proposed aggressive monetary and fiscal policies. Abe was elected Japan's prime minister in December.

"I think a lot of Japan investors are starting to think twice about Abenomics," said Tjornehoj. The small inflows in the latest week, which followed big inflows of $1.51 billion the prior week, also came despite Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao's statement on Tuesday that it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable.

Investors likely fled taxable bond funds, including funds that hold high-yield bonds, on fears of rising interest rates, Tjornehoj said. Investors have said that a pullback in the Fed's bond-buying would result in higher interest rates on Treasury bonds, which would also spur a selloff in other bonds as their yield advantage weakens over Treasuries.

Mutual funds that hold high-yield bonds suffered outflows of $580.6 million over the weekly period, while ETFs that hold high-yield bonds suffered outflows of $294.1 million. Outflows from both groups combined led to total outflows of $874.7 million from the funds.

"People are spooked that maybe the rise in interest rates we've been warned about is upon us," Tjornehoj said.

There was still demand for funds that hold leveraged loans, however, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks. The funds attracted $950.5 million in new cash in the latest week, down modestly from inflows of $1.24 billion the prior week.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data are compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count

($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -0.591 -0.02 3,378.527 10,324 Domestic Equities 0.375 0.01 2,527.861 7,634 Non-Domestic Equities -0.966 -0.11 850.666 2,690 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.304 0.02 1,622.815 4,956 All Money Market Funds 13.496 0.58 2,332.341 1,353 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.157 -0.05 326.191 1,395

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jan Paschal and Jim Loney)

