NEW YORK, June 5Over the last year, fund manager Andrew Massie has made his investors happy by buying what he calls “unloved" stocks. Now, he's trying to keep them satisfied with a new crop of spurned investments: Italian and Greek companies, South Korean exporters and Japanese gaming stocks.

The lead manager of the $245 million Ivy Cundhill Global Value fund, Massie runs a “go-anywhere” strategy that allows him to scour the globe for companies that look undervalued.

His fund has returned 49.1 percent over the 12 months through June 3, besting the benchmark MSCI EAFE index by 16.6 percentage points and topping 98 percent of the 973 funds in its Morningstar category of world stock funds.

That performance has come despite annual fees of $1.86 per $100 invested, an expense that Morningstar considers high, and a front-end load of $5.75 per $100 invested. In comparison, the average international equity fund charges 93 cents per $100 invested, according to Morningstar.

The fund's relatively high fees contrast with Massie's own focus on cheapness.

"We are the guys looking for the stuff that's out of favor, the stuff that isn't followed, the stuff that's often a little more beaten up than perhaps it should be," said Massie, who joined his firm in 1984 as an accountant before switching to the investment management side in 1992.

Massie wants to buy when a company is trading at 30 to 40 percent below what he considers the firm's intrinsic value. He then expects to hold the position for 3 to 5 years, selling when the stock reaches his estimation of full value.

In 2009, for instance, Massie began building positions in financial stocks such as Bank of America, American International Group and Citigroup that were "trading at levels that made absolutely no sense to us," he said.

He has held on since, despite deep declines in their values in 2011 and their subsequent rebound. The three companies now make up the largest positions in his portfolio of 30 companies, at about 6.7 percent of assets each.

Yet, Massie said "the easy money has been made" in these positions and hinted that he will be trimming his stakes. Bank of America, for instance, now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 42 and is up 16.8 percent for the year.

HIDDEN OPPORTUNITIES

Instead, he is now more focused on small and mid-cap southern European companies, whose businesses span several countries - a strategy built to diffuse the risk that any one country will be the next to run into Europe's long debt crisis or the effects of a prolonged recession in the region.

"I'm not saying that Europe is a great place to invest, but with any disaster, you are prone to find wonderful opportunities," he said.

The fund recently increased its position in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, which has operations in Spain as well. The $2.7-billion market cap company is up 54 percent since the beginning of the year. Still, Massie believes that the share price will gain by another 15 percent or more over each of the next three years as the company continues to cut expenses as it waits for the business cycle to turn.

"With the economy on its back, the problem is ad revenue for any broadcaster. We've talked with management and they see there's a lot of fat to be cut," he said.

The fund also has a position in Greek gaming company Intralot, which last year won a 12-year contract to operate the Hellenic Lotteries and makes a stable revenue by providing the technology to run games.

"You might think: 'Oh, the Greek lottery, great.' But most of their business is foreign-focused. You talk with brokers and hear them say, 'If this company just listed in London, its share price would double,'" Massie said.

The $311-million market cap company's contracts include lotteries and gambling systems in U.S. states such as Ohio and Idaho, state lottery contracts in Argentina, and gambling machines in Australia. On May 29, the company said it had signed a 10-year contract to provide the technology for Taiwan's Public Welfare Lottery as part of a joint venture.

Though he has been lowering his stake in Japanese stocks since 2007, Massie has been buying selectively.

Among his picks are Japanese gaming company Sega Sammy Holdings, which, among its five business segments, manufactures and sells slot machines that should benefit from a rebound in Japan's economy, and Honda Motor, which would benefit from a lower yen, said Massie, adding he doesn't hedge currencies.

The company's U.S. sales narrowly missed analyst expectations in May, but Massie said he was focused on the long-term, which should be boosted by an aging U.S. car fleet and a growing economy. He has a price target of 5,000 yen for the company, a 32 percent increase from its current price of approximately 3,765 yen. The company is up approximately 2 percent for the year.

"Any weakening of the yen for them and the other exporters is gravy, and we expect to see that in the share price," he said.

