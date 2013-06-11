(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A megabank mastermind is turning his back on size – to a point. Hugh McColl, an architect of today's Bank of America (BAC.N), is selling his tiny advisory firm. The buyer is equally small and the middle-market deals on which they typically advise are a far cry from the landmark ones that defined McColl's career. And yet there's evidence of a certain mindset that hasn't entirely disappeared.

Deloitte, of course, is no minnow, even if the division making the acquisition is only about the same size as McColl Partners. The whole accounting firm employs 57,000 and generated $13 billion of revenue in its most recent financial year ended last June. Still, it pales by comparison to BofA, with more than quadruple the staff and over six times the revenue.

McColl is largely responsible for that heft. After becoming boss of North Carolina-based NCNB in 1983, the former U.S. Marine snapped up hundreds of financial institutions big and small. The buying binge culminated in the 1998 merger of what was by then NationsBank with San Francisco-based BankAmerica, creating America's first coast-to-coast lender.

Shareholders are still paying the price of McColl's M&A ethos. First, digesting all those deals caused indigestion after recession hit in 2001. Then, his protégé and handpicked successor Ken Lewis carried on the acquisitive tradition.

Some, like the 2007 purchase of Chicago's LaSalle Bank, ate up cash that would have been handy during the global crisis that soon followed. Others, like MBNA and Merrill Lynch, came with the payment of hefty premiums. The sprawling behemoth now run by Brian Moynihan also remains hamstrung by Lewis's decision to buy mortgage lender Countrywide, which has so far caused some $40 billion of losses.

Such ignominious developments might have caused a rethink by even the most ardent of dealmakers. Yet McColl continues to dispense advice to other chief executives on how to get larger by acquisition. And the sale of his own 70-person boutique will create a practice that is double the size. So even though McColl's scope may have shrunk, his belief in the benefits of scale apparently has not.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Deloitte Corporate Finance said on June 10 it is buying McColl Partners, a boutique founded in 2001 by former Bank of America boss Hugh McColl, which specializes in advising mid-size companies.

- McColl started in banking in 1960 at a firm that became through acquisitions North Carolina National Bank and then NationsBank. He became chairman and chief executive in 1983, retaining both roles until he retired in 2001. In 1998, he instigated the merger between Charlotte-based NationsBank and San Francisco-based BankAmerica, creating the country's first coast-to-coast bank.

- Deloitte press release: r.reuters.com/ner78t

- Reuters: Deloitte buying advisory firm McColl Partners [ID:nL2N0EM0OA]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Emily Plucinak)

