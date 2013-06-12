(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes, matters are just too obvious to be appreciated. That's the only plausible explanation for why some investors who owned common or preferred stock in Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB in September 2008 are suing the U.S. government for $41.5 billion.

That's the value they claim the bailout of the two government-sponsored entities wiped out when Washington "trampled the private ownership rights" of shareholders. They also reckon the GSEs' "financial status did not warrant the imposition of conservatorships." They're living in cloud cuckoo land.

Let's assume Washington decided not to intervene. Recall that the two companies had between them just $40 billion of capital to cover $5.4 trillion of mortgage exposure. That means common equity was just 0.7 percent and the leverage ratio 135. Compare that with the 30-times leverage at Bear Stearns when it sold five months earlier to JPMorgan (JPM.N) for a song.

Next, assume Fannie and Freddie somehow managed to keep operating while later that month American International Group (AIG.N) got a bailout and Lehman Brothers went under. Those two events made private capital extremely hard to come by. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) only managed to get it thanks to Warren Buffett's seal of approval. The remaining big banks, willingly or not, had to rely on the government.

And don't forget what happened in November 2008: Freddie and Fannie reported losses of $25 billion and $29 billion respectively for the three months ending in September that year. If that was not enough to wipe out their equity and render them hopelessly bankrupt, the $34 billion and $58 billion of red ink that spilled from their ledgers over the next six months was enough to guarantee it several times over.

This dire state of affairs required almost $200 billion of taxpayer aid to keep the two of them – and the mortgage market – operating. Shareholders had no problem during the boom taking the subsidy resulting from an implicit government guarantee that the Congressional Budget Office pegged at $42 billion a year in 2003. Kicking up a stink now that Freddie and Fannie are making money is disingenuous. Shareholders should accept their own mistakes and move on.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On June 10, law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro filed a lawsuit on behalf of shareholders in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac against the U.S. government. The suit argues that the takeovers, "while beneficial to the economic welfare of the nation, destroyed the value of Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's common and preferred stock and trampled the private ownership rights" of shareholders.

- The suit is claiming damages of $41.5 billion, basing the calculation on the difference in the market value of the two companies from the closing price on Friday, September 5, 2008 and Monday, September 8, 2008 when the stocks opened for trading.

- Shareholders involved in the case include Austin, Texas' Police Retirement System and Seattle, Washington bank Washington Federal.

- Breakingviews e-book on Fannie and Freddie, August 2010: r.reuters.com/jew78t

