LLC, New York NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 400,000 // FINANCE AUTHORITY 06/17 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: rop: 06/17/2013 Day of Sale: 06/18 DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL WEEK OF 366,990 A2/A+/A ARIPORT ("DFW AIRPORT") JOINT 06/17 REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013C (AMT) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/20 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 350,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 06/17 BONDS SERIES 2013D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/19/2013 Day of Sale: 06/20 MASSACHUSETTS EDUCATIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 279,065 /AA/A AUTHORITY 06/17 EDUCATION LOAN REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE K, SERIES 2013 (AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF HOPE WEEK OF 250,000 A1/A+/AA- DIRECT OBLIGATION NOTES 06/17 SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 220,000 B2/B/ AUTHORITY SPECIAL FACILITY REVENUE 06/17 CONTINENTAL AIRLINES MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2030, 2033 Day of Sale: 06/18 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 218,230 Aa2/AA/NR CORPORATION 06/17 CONSISTING OF: MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS $207,705M 2013 SERIES B-1 (FIXED RATE) (NON-AMT) $ 10,525M 2012 SERIES M-3 (FIXED RATE) (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 116,980 // ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY 06/17 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION CONSISTING OF: $103,455M* SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT $ 13,525M SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: CONFIRMED RATINGS: A1/AA- (M/S) MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 101,210 Aa2/AA/AA+ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION 06/17 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/20 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 100,000 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 06/17 2013 SERIES C (GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/19 SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2//AA- DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/17 (EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/19 THE ADMINISTRATORS OF TULANE WEEK OF 99,160 A2/A/ EDUCATIONAL FUND, LOUISIANNA 06/17 TAXABLE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS ***********TAXABLE*************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2037, 2048 Day of Sale: 06/19 TERREBONNE LEVEE AND CONSERVATION WEEK OF 90,870 /A+/A DISTRICT, LOUISIANNA 06/17 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT SALES TAX BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF RENO, NEVADA WEEK OF 68,795 A1/A-/NR CONSISTING OF: 06/17 $34,140M GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A $32,435M GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) MEDIUM-TERM VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2013B $2,220M GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) BUILDING REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 68,705 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING TEXAS 06/17 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/17 THE CITY OF CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 66,185 // WATER, SEWER AND GAS REVENUE 06/17 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 CONSISTING OF: $44,790M WATER, SEWER AND GAS SENIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS $21,395M WATER, SEWER AND GAS SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: RATINGS: SENIOR LIEN - AA3/AA- MOODY'S/FITCH SUBORD LIEN - A1/A+ - MOODY/S/FITCH NORTHAMPTON COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 65,000 // AUTHORITY 06/17 SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/18 TANGIPAHOA PARISH HOSPITAL SERVICE WEEK OF 65,000 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 1, LOUISIANNA 06/17 NORTH OAKS HEALTH SYSTEM MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF ST. LOUIS TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 65,000 /SP-1+/ MISSOURI 06/17 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 5/30/2014 Day of Sale: 06/19 SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 64,104 Aaa//AAA TEXAS 06/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ************TAXABLE**************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/20 NEW YORK HOUSING AFFORDABLE HOUSING WEEK OF 61,600 Aa2// 06/17 EXP/ / MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 06/18 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 56,125 NR/BB/NR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT 06/17 PHILADELPHIA PHIA PERFORMING ARTS CHARTER SCHOOL MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 06/20 COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER, WEEK OF 55,230 A1/A+/NR NORTH CAROLINA 06/17 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER), SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/20 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 55,000 Aa1/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 06/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/19 KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 02 WEEK OF 54,805 // ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013C 06/17 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/20 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 45,505 /A-/A- AGENCY 06/17 CAPE COD HEALTHCARE OBLIGATED GROUP ISSUE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/20 NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 45,000 NR/BBB-/BBB- FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/17 PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER OBLIGATED GROUP ISSUE SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEW YORK CITY HOUSING WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2/AA/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 06/17 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES D-1 (FIXED RATE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HAZELWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 44,933 /AA+/ MISSOURI 06/17 LOUIS COUNTY BONDS CONSISTING OF: $39,998M - SERIES A $ 4,935M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/18 SACRAMENTO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 40,000 /A+/ DISTRICT (COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO, 06/17 STATE OF CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (MEASURE Q AND R) ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES 2013 B TAXABLE QUQALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/20 MISSISSIPPI HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 38,070 Aaa// SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 06/17 REFUNDING BONDS ***********TAXABLE************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 06/20 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 34,415 NR/BB+/NR CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS 06/17 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/19 UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO, OHIO WEEK OF 33,900 /A+/ REVENUE BONDS 06/17 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 33,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/19 COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 31,609 Aaa/AA+/NR AUTHORITY FEDERALLY TAXABLE 06/17 FEDERALLY INSURED MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING LOAN PROGRAM PASS-THROUGH REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013-I MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: DUE: 2044 SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 30,000 /AA-/AA WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS 06/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/19 PALOS VERDES PENINSULA UNIFIED WEEK OF 30,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OGLIGATION 06/17 REFUNDING 2013, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/20 SCARAMENTO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,000 /A+/ DISTRICT COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO 06/17 STATE OF CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MEASURE Q AND R ELECTION OF 2012, 2013 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/20 ROSEDALE RIO BRAVO CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 30,000 /A/ PARTICIPATION CALIFORNIA 06/17 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 06/19 TOHOPEKALIGA WATER AUTHORITY, DAILY 29,000 /AA+/AA+ FLORIDA UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,275 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 06/17 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/20 LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,255 // PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/17 BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia THE OKLAHOMA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 23,985 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY CONTINUING CARE 06/17 RETIREMENT COMMUNITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,825 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 06/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2022 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 06/19 KANSAS CITY POWER & LIGHT CO WEEK OF 23,400 Baa2/BBB/ FIXED RATE REMARKETING - PUT BOND 06/17 MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York REMARK: Subject to AMT Day of Sale: 06/20 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA DAILY 23,220 A1/AA+/AA SENIOR LIEN STREET AND HIGHWAY USER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE/STATE OF ARIZONA TAX-EXEMPT, SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 22,405 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: AA- UL FITCH: AA- ONEIDA COUNTY LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 21,095 Aa2// CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS 06/17 SERIES J2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2033, 2043 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF MONROE WEEK OF 21,000 A3/A/A COUNTY (GEORGIA) 06/17 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS (GULF POWER COMPANY PLANT SCHERER PROJECT) FIRST SERIES 2010 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 06/18 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM ADAMS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,945 A2/A/ AUTHORITY 06/17 GETTYSBURG COLLEGE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/19 TULOSO-MIDWAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,000 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 06/17 BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 TEXAS MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 15,900 Aa3// BOARD OF EDUCATION 06/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS ***********TAXABLE*************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2019 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2 Day of Sale: 06/19 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 15,805 NR/BB+/NR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT TACONY 06/17 ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 06/18 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 15,500 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/17 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/18 FULLERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL WEEK OF 14,370 // TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 2013A 06/17 CALIFORNIA SENIOR MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/20 NORTH JERSEY WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 14,000 // COMMISSION WANAQUE SOUTH PROJECT 06/17 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SER 2013A MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia CLIFTON PARK WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,740 /A+/ NEW YORK, WATER SYSTEM REVENUE 06/17 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,590 // SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS 06/17 SERIES 2013 (ESTANCIA HILL COUNTRY PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT IMPROVEMENT AREA #1) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/19 LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA CAPITAL WEEK OF 10,945 A1/A/ IMPRIOVEMENT REVENUE BONDS 06/17 SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 06/18 UTAH INFRASTRUCTURE AGENCY WEEK OF 10,750 A2/AA-/ TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND FRANCHISE 06/17 TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 06/18 UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS PROJECT WEEK OF 10,500 /A-/ INDIANA 06/17 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2028 TERM: 2034 Day of Sale: 06/19 KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,480 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 06/17 TAX EXEMPT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/20 MIDDLE BUCKS VO-TECH REVENUE, WEEK OF 10,000 Aa3// PENNSYLVANIA 06/17 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 06/17 CITY OF BAINBRIDGE PUBLIC WEEK OF 9,340 A1// FACILITIES AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 06/17 REVENUE BONDS (CITY OF BAINBRIDGE PROJECT) **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 06/18 WESTERVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 7,700 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/17 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2031 MADISON, BOND & MONTGOMERY WEEK OF 7,480 /A/ COUNTIES, ILLINOIS 06/17 (HIGHLAND) COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5 CONSISTING OF: $2,000M - SERIES A - TAXABLE $5,480M - SERIES B - REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/17 COLORADO EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL WEEK OF 7,355 NR/A+/NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/17 UNIVERSITY CORP FOR ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 06/19 TULPEHOCKEN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,900 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 06/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2020 RICHMOND TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,635 /AA/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 06/17 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 06/17 BOND COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 5,650 /A+/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #2, 06/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/18 KANSAS CITY KANSAS COMMUNITY WEEK OF 5,000 // COLLEGE CERTIFICATES OF 06/17 PARTICIPATION 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 06/17 KEARNEY CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 4,835 // PARTICIPATION, MISSOURI 2013 06/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 06/18 NEW BRAUNFELS CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,860 // GENERAL OB LIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/17 SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 06/20 WELD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,600 Baa2// NO. RE-3 06/17 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 06/20 ASHLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,100 // OHIO 06/17 ENERGY CONSERVATION IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 06/18 EASTTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 2,300 /AA-/ MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY GUARANTEED 06/17 SEWER REVENUE BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 06/19 RICHMOND, TEXAS COMBINATION TAX WEEK OF 2,230 /AA/ AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF 06/17 OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 06/17 IOWA WELLSBURG GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,465 // CORPORATE PURPOSE AND REFUNDING 06/17 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/17 FULLERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL WEEK OF 1,080 // TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 2013B 06/17 JUNIOR, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/20 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,143,046 (in 000's)