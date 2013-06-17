NEW YORK, June 17 (Fitch) The fiscal year 2013-2014 budget for the state of Florida is a credit positive for local school districts. The budget boosts public school funding by over $1 billion (6% year over year). This is the second year of increases and offsets much of the recession-led decline in state support for schools after fiscal 2008. However, designation of much of the added funding for specific purposes restricts school districts' spending options. Fitch Ratings believes the budget's provisions of $480 million for salary increases for school personnel are positive for school districts, as many of their employees have received limited raises over the past five years and recently were required to contribute to the state pension plan. However, the designation of a significant portion of the funding increase for the single purpose of salary increases, combined with higher pension contribution requirements, sharply limits local school districts' discretion to apply it to local priorities. Most of the increase is split between base funding under the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP) and salary increases for teachers and other support personnel. FEFP is the primary mechanism used to determine statewide K-12 educational operations funding and is derived from a combination of state appropriations and local property taxes. FEFP base funding for general operations constitutes over three quarters of total FEFP spending and is budgeted to increase by approximately $491 million, or 4.7%, over prior-year levels. Total K-12 funding, including FEFP and categorical program funds such as allocations for class size reductions, increased by $1.1 billion, or 6% in fiscal 2014. The funding gains, combined with a smaller increase in fiscal 2013, reflect rising state revenues while local revenue sources remain stagnant. The fiscal 2014 K-12 funding of $18.3 billion restores all but $500 million, or 2.5%, of peak-level fiscal 2008 funding. However, on a per-student basis, fiscal 2012 funding remains about 5% off fiscal 2008 student allocations due to enrollment growth over this period. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.