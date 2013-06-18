(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Jeffrey Goldfarb
NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tribune's tax
hell perpetuates a vicious circle. The U.S. media giant may wind
up owing tax collectors over $500 million for a couple of deals
executed under former owner and real estate mogul Sam Zell. It's
a reminder of how the complex tax code creates perverse
incentives that can boomerang.
Recent scrutiny has made clear that everyone from Apple
(AAPL.O) to Citigroup (C.N) exploits the dense internal revenue
guidebook to maximize profit. The iPhone maker was made an
example of by a powerful Senate investigative subcommittee last
month. The U.S. mega-bank is sitting on $55 billion of credits
and deductions thanks to whopping losses accumulated during the
financial crisis. Lawmakers criticize the loopholes used by
private equity firms like Blackstone (BX.N). Meanwhile, General
Electric (GE.N) and Starbucks (SBUX.O) have been targeted by the
media for tax avoidance.
The Tribune case makes clear the damage can extend from
public image to the balance sheet. Zell's overleveraged $13
billion 2007 buyout would eventually send Tribune into
bankruptcy, but first the company offloaded New York newspaper
Newsday. Only instead of calling it a sale that would be
accompanied by a tax bill, Tribune argued the deal, which
generated over $600 million of cash for Tribune, was a
"partnership" – 97 percent owned by Cablevision. According to
Tribune documents released on Monday, the IRS instead has
belatedly proposed a $190 million assessment and $55 million of
penalties and interest.
A similarly clever arrangement structured by Tribune for its
2009 sale of the Chicago Cubs baseball team has not passed
muster with U.S. tax authorities either. That could cost another
$225 million before interest and penalties. Tribune, which only
emerged from bankruptcy protection on the last day of last year,
holds no tax reserves for either transaction.
The tactics attempted by Zell – who also happens to relish
his abilities in this area, according to Fortune – are easy to
scorn, but America's overly long and complex tax code clearly
fosters the quest for ways around it. Many companies probably
have a responsibility to shareholders to do so. Even Procter &
Gamble (PG.N), which garners admiration for being boring,
succumbed to the siren call of tax avoidance in what turned out
to be a doomed initial effort to sell Pringles. Until a clearer,
simpler tax line is drawn, companies are bound to keep seeking
and stepping over it.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Tribune Co said in financial disclosures on June 17
that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had proposed a $190
million tax assessment and $55 million of penalties and interest
related to the 2008 sale of Newsday and that the agency may seek
an additional $225 million and unspecified penalties and
interest for the 2009 sale of the Chicago Cubs.
- Both deals were structured by Tribune's previous owner Sam
Zell. Tribune exited bankruptcy proceedings last year. The
possible IRS consequences were first reported by Fortune
magazine, which credited tax expert Robert Willens.
- Tribune financial documents: link.reuters.com/zuc98t
- Fortune article: link.reuters.com/fyc98t
- Reuters: INSIGHT-Why Citi wants to rack up U.S. taxes
[ID:nL2N0EO1XW]
