NEW YORK, June 18 SunGard Data Systems Inc, the computer software maker that was taken private in 2005 for $11.4 billion, is exploring a sale of its data managing operations that could fetch up to $2 billion, several people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The business for sale, which offers data center space and technology infrastructure to clients looking to safeguard their data, has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around $200 million, the people said.

SunGard, owned by private equity groups Bain Capital LLC, Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Goldman Sachs Capital Partners LP, KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), Providence Equity Partners Inc, Silver Lake and TPG Capital LP, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on the possible sale, the people said.

The people asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. SunGard officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment while representatives of the private equity owners either declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York)

