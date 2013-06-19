(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dish Network (DISH.O) is refining its guerrilla campaign against SoftBank (9984.T). The satellite TV company won't be increasing its bid for Sprint (S.N), it announced late Tuesday. Barring any last-minute surprises, that paves the way for Japan's SoftBank to buy the U.S. telecom provider for $21.6 billion. Instead, the satellite pay TV company is concentrating its efforts on acquiring a chunk of Sprint’s subsidiary, Clearwire CLWR.O. Dish's switch in tactics may yet be enough to force SoftBank to sign a peace agreement.

Dish's problem is that satellite TV is a fading business. But the company is sitting on a valuable chunk of spectrum it has bought from satellite firms. Repurposing the spectrum could make it valuable for rural users who need a fast Internet connection but do not have cable or fiber providers. Clearwire's large holdings of bandwidth would fit nicely into the mix.

The problem is, Sprint already owns more than half of the company and agreements with other shareholders will secure it just under two-thirds of the stock. Moreover, Clearwire is a key part in SoftBank's plans to strengthen Sprint and challenge the U.S. wireless duopoly of AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Wireless.

Clearwire's financial state is already parlous. Moreover, its board has recommended Dish's $4.40-a-share offer over Sprint's, which is a dollar less per share. Dish's offer is contingent on receiving at least a quarter of the shares, being able to name directors and having certain rights over material decisions. In other words, Dish plans to be a substantial pain to Sprint, and hence SoftBank.

Exactly what Dish's enigmatic boss, Charlie Ergen, wants to do if he succeeds isn't clear. The firm can't just sit on the spectrum it currently holds, both for financial and regulatory reasons. So Ergen may want to get additional spectrum from Clearwire, secure some sort of partnership with Sprint – or simply flip his holdings. His intervention in the deal has already forced SoftBank to sweeten its offer for Sprint, and Sprint to raise its bid for Clearwire. Ergen may yet be enough of a pain to ensure Dish gets some sort of payment to cooperate or go away.

