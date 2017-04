IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- CITY OF LA TRAN WEEK OF 1,300,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/F+ CONSISTING OF: 06/24 BONDS DUE 2/27/2014 - $265,850M BONDS DUE 5/01/2014 - $530,030M BONDS DUE 6/26/2014 - $528,625M MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 06/26 STATE OF ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,300,000 A3/A-/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/24 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 06/26 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 763,670 A1/AA-/AA- FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 06/24 SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LOUISIANA TOBACCO WEEK OF 650,000 // MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 2016-2023 RATED A 2023-2033 RATED A- 2033 RATED BBB+ Day of Sale: 06/24 MICHIGAN STATE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 505,000 Aa3/A+/AA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2043, 2047 STATE OF IDAHO WEEK OF 500,000 // TANS, SERIES 2013 06/24 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 06/25 RIVERSIDE COUNTY TRASNPORTATION WEEK OF 425,000 Aa2/AA+/AA COMMISSION 06/24 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS (LIMITED TAX BONDS), 2013 SERIES A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD - TUESDAY INSTITUTIONAL PRICING - WEDNESDAY THE BI-STATE DEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 376,030 Aa3/AA+/ OF THE MISSOURI-ILLINOIS 06/24 METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMBINED LIEN MASS TRANSIT SALES TAX APPROPRIATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/26/2013 Day of Sale: 06/27 EFC STATE REVOLVING FUNDS FOR WEEK OF 375,000 Aaa/AAA/AA+ NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER 06/24 FINANCE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE WEEK OF 374,000 Aa1/AA/NR STATE OF UTAH 06/24 GENERAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 06/25 SAN ANTONIO ELECTRIC AND GAS WEEK OF 350,000 Aa2/AA-/AA+ JR. LIEN 06/24 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2030-2048 CITY OF PHOENIX, ARIZONA WEEK OF 323,180 Aa2/AA/ CIVIC IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION 06/24 TRANSIT EXCISE TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York CALIFORNIA SCHOOL CASH RESERVE WEEK OF 270,070 NR// PROGRAM AUTHORITY 2013-2014 06/24 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES C,D,E,F,G,H AND I CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: 6/2/14 Day of Sale: 06/25 NEW YORK STATE THRUWAY PERSONAL WEEK OF 225,000 /AAA/AA INCOME TAX REVENUE BONDS, 06/24 SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RIVERSIDE COUNTY TRASNPORTATION WEEK OF 208,795 /BBB-/BBB- COMMISSION 06/24 TOLL REVENUE SENIOR LIEN BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/26 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 129,070 /AA+/NR AUTHORITY 06/24 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND SERIES 116 AA2 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/26 COLUMBUS-FRANKLIN COUNTY FINANCE WEEK OF 128,085 /AA-/ AUTHORITY 06/24 TAXABLE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 06/25 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 125,000 NR/NR/A- REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A 06/24 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 06/26 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 100,000 Aaa/AAA/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/24 REVENUE BONDS, YALE UNIVERSITY ISSUE, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBD (HARD PUT) Day of Sale: 06/25 GOOSE CREEK CISD WEEK OF 100,000 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE BONDS 06/24 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/26 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 93,550 /AA-/AA- CONSISTING OF: 06/24 $ 93,550M REFUNDING ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE OF 2013A $585,000M TAXABLE ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE OF 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 06/25 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 91,230 NR/NR/ AGENCY 06/24 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A, B1, B2, B3 & B4 NORTH HILL COMMUNITIES MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: SERIALS & TERMS, TEMPS CONTRA COSTA WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 90,000 /AA+/AA+ (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 06/24 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES R MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CALIFORNIA SCHOOL CASH RESERVE WEEK OF 83,930 NR/SP-1+/ PROGRAM AUTHORITY 2013-2014 06/24 SERIES A&B SENIOR AND SUBORDINATE TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: 6/2/2014 Day of Sale: 06/25 SAN MARCOS CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 76,980 Aaa// INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUIDLING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3 Day of Sale: 06/27 ROSEVILLE FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 76,330 // ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 06/24 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 70,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2034-2043 TERM: 2014 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (AA1/AA+) Day of Sale: 06/26 SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 68,705 Aa2/NAF/AA- DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 54,805 // 02 ELECTRIC GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/24 2013C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/27 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 54,790 /BBB/BBB BUILDING CORPORATION 06/24 HIGHER EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS-ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/26 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 51,000 A1/A/NR AGENCY 06/24 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES M 2013 DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE ISSUE MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 06/27 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING WEEK OF 47,800 Aaa// FINANCE AGENCY 06/24 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (TYLER HOUSE APARTMENTS), SERIES 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: (FNMA ENHANCED) Day of Sale: 06/25 SWARTHMORE COLLEGE WEEK OF 45,070 Aaa/AAA/ SWARTHMORE BOROUGH AUTHORITY 06/24 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/27 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 45,000 // LEASE REVENUE BONDS 06/24 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/27 OHIO HIGHER EDUCATION FACILITIES WEEK OF 45,000 A1/A+/ COMMISSION 06/24 KENYON COLLEGE-REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/27 NORTH MASON SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 43,500 // WASHINGTON 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2015-2037 Day of Sale: 06/27 OLENTANGY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,095 Aa1/AA+/ OHIO 06/24 DELAWARE & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/26 NIAGARA FALLS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,000 /SP-1/ NEW YORK 06/24 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: 1 YR. BANS Day of Sale: 06/25 GARLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 39,473 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDIDNG BONDS, ************TAXABLE**************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (AAA/AA) Day of Sale: 06/25 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION 06/24 RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 36,980 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 06/24 AND COUNTY VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/27 INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 36,000 /AA+/AA+ BOND BANK REFUNDING INDIANA 06/24 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 06/25 EMERALD PEOPLE'S UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,790 A1// ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING 2013 06/24 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 06/27 WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 35,580 A3/AA/ GENERAL REVENUE, NORTH CAROLINA 06/24 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2030 TERM: 2033, 2034, 2043 Day of Sale: 06/26 RIVERSIDE PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 35,000 // AUTHORITY 06/24 LOCAL MEASURE A SALES TAX REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles SERIAL: 2016-2029 TERM: 2033 REMARK: A (EXPECTED S&P UNDERLYING)/LIKELY AGM INSURED Day of Sale: 06/27 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 33,000 Aa2/AA/ CITY OF LEXINGTON 06/24 EXP/EXP/ "WASHINGTON AND LEE", VIRGINIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBA Day of Sale: 06/25 CLEVELAND REGIONAL TRANSIT, OHIO WEEK OF 30,270 // SERIES A: 13.54MM 06/24 SERIES B: 16.73MM MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Aa2/AAA Underlying Day of Sale: 06/25 CITY OF COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS WEEK OF 30,005 Aa2/AA/ CONSISTING OF: 06/24 $20,270M GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS $ 9,735M CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 06/27 COATESVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,235 Aa3/AA/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/24 LIMITED MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Moodys: Baa2 Neg Underlying S&P:A+ Enhanced BBB+ Neg Underlying Day of Sale: 06/25 TOHOPEKALIGA WATER AUTHORITY, DAILY 29,000 /AA+/AA+ FLORIDA UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas HOUSING AUTHORITY OF ATHENS,GEORGIA WEEK OF 27,546 /AA+/ MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 06/24 MGR: Merchant Capital, L.L.C., Montgomery TERM: 2042 INSURANCE: FANNIE MAE CREDIT FACILITY Day of Sale: 06/25 COVENTRY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,000 NR/NR/ OHIO 06/24 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/26 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 24,865 Baa3/BBB-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 06/24 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A AND 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 23,295 Aa1// CITY OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA 06/24 AIRPORT BONDS, 2013 SERIES D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/26 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA DAILY 23,220 A1/AA+/AA SENIOR LIEN STREET AND HIGHWAY USER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE/STATE OF ARIZONA TAX-EXEMPT, SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WAVERLY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 23,200 // INGHAM COUNTY 2013 TAXABLE 06/24 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 06/27 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 22,405 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: AA- UL FITCH: AA- EDGEWOOD, OHIO WEEK OF 22,300 // COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/24 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus REMARK: SD CREDIT PROGRAM HOCKING TECHNICAL COLLEGE, OHIO WEEK OF 22,000 Aa2// REVENUE 06/24 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: A3 Underlying Day of Sale: 06/25 VERRADO DISTRICT 1 WEEK OF 20,400 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 06/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas BUILD NEW YORK CITY RESOURCE WEEK OF 19,000 /AA-/ "LEBANESE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY", 06/24 NEW YORK MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 2 SERIES TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT 2023 MATURITIES ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM SINTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 18,000 // TEXAS 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2043 REMARK: AAA/UNDERLYING Day of Sale: 06/27 GOLETA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 17,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 06/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 06/25 TULOSO-MIDWAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 06/24 BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio Day of Sale: 06/24 DOUGLAS COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 14,410 Aa2/AA/ SALES TAX REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT 06/24 SERIES 2013 RHODE ISLAND MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 06/26 OCOSTA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 172, WEEK OF 13,800 // WASHINGTON 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 06/26 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 13,640 Aaa// ADMINISTRATION 06/24 MULTI-FAMILY FREDDIE MAC TAX-EXEMPT BONDS (GLEN MANOR) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/24 MARAIS DES CYGNES PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 13,000 // AUTHORITY WATER FACILITY REFUNDING 06/24 REVENUE 2013 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/26 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY, TEXAS DAILY 12,665 Aa3// REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035 TOWN OF PROSPER, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,040 Aa3// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/24 BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 06/25 BROWNSBURG 1999 SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 10,450 /AA+/AA- CORPORATION, INDIANA 06/24 /EXP/EXP AD VALOREM PROP TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, 2013A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033 CITY OF NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,495 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/24 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 06/25 BRYAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,190 /AA-/AA TEXAS 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas OSCEOLA COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 8,320 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 06/24 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/26 ARLINGTON LIMITED TAX GENERAL WEEK OF 7,800 A3// OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 06/24 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/26 CARLSBAD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,800 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 06/24 2013, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/27 ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 7,600 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/24 TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING REVENUE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/25 WESTERLY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 7,580 Aa2/AA/ REFUNDING 2013 RHODE ISLAND 06/24 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 06/25 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 499 WEEK OF 7,500 NR/A+/ CHEROKEE GALENA GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/24 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/26 BRAZOSPORT WATER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,400 /A+/ WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE 06/24 REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 06/25 VERRADO DISTRICT 1 WEEK OF 6,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 06/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROJECT BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 06/25 CITY OF GREEN, OHIO WEEK OF 5,535 /AA+/ VARIOUS PURPOSE LTGO BONDS 06/24 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 06/25 TOWN OF PROSPER, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,500 Aa3// CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATON 06/24 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATON BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas OXFORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,030 // CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 06/25 GREENVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,255 A2// MERCER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2020 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 06/27 TOWNSHIP OF CRANFORD WEEK OF 4,200 Aa2// COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY 06/24 GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/25 PALO PINTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,400 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/24 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 06/24 BENTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,500 A2// COLUMBIA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 06/26 CITY OF EULESS, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,090 Aa2/AA+/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM 06/24 REVENUE BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas TROPHY CLUB MUD #1, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,910 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 06/24 SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 288 WEEK OF 1,750 NR/A/ FRANKLIN CENTRAL HEIGHTS GENERAL 06/24 OBLIGATION 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2027 Day of Sale: 06/26 BROWNSBURG 1999 SCHOLL BUILDING WEEK OF 500 /AA+/AA- CORPORATION, INDIANA 06/24 AD VALOREM PROP TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, 2013B MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2023 REMARK: 8/23 CALL, NON-Q KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 190 NR/A+/ NO 499 CHEROKEE GALENA TAX GENERAL 06/24 OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2015 Day of Sale: 06/26 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 10,405,259 (in 000's)