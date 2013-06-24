By David Randall

June 24 Chuck Akre is trying to make the most of the suddenly scary stock market.

As the portfolio manager of the eponymous $1.9 billion Akre Focus Fund (AKRIX.O), Akre has been tapping into his cash reserves to increase his positions in the mid-to-large cap companies with large cash flows and few competitors that he favors.

His buying has picked up over the last month as the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX has tumbled more than 5 percent due to a combination of a credit squeeze in China and after the Federal Reserve said it may scale back its bond-buying stimulus program in the United States. The S&P 500 fell another 0.8 percent in afternoon trading on Monday.

"We like it when things get knocked down," Akre said. "When the market is red a bunch of days you can generally correctly predict that we will be (buying)," he said.

Akre's strategy of focusing on what he calls "compounding machines" like Mastercard (MA.N), Ross Stores (ROST.O) and American Tower Corp (AMT.N) has benefited investors in the relatively short life of his fund. Since it launched three years ago, the Akre Focus Fund has returned an annualized 19.8 percent a year, besting the S&P 500 by an annualized 4.7 percent a year. That performance was better than 98 percent of the funds in its category of mid-cap growth, according to fund-tracker Morningstar.

The above-average performance came with above-average fees. Investors will pay an annualized fee of $1.40 per $100 invested, a level that Morningstar considers high.

"Fees are the biggest factor keeping the fund at a Bronze Analyst Rating despite Akre's outstanding record," noted Russell Kinnel, a fund analyst at Morningstar.

Before launching his current fund, Akre helmed the FBR Focus fund - now named the Hennessy Focus Investor (HFCIX.O) - as it outperformed its peers and benchmark from its 1997 inception through his departure in 2009.

In both funds, Akre has largely followed the same strategy. He looks for a company that meets three standards: a business model that has above-average returns on capital - often in the mid-teens; a shareholder-friendly executive team; and a track record of successfully reinvesting capital. He only sells when one of those three factors changes significantly.

It's an approach Akre developed after 20 years as a stockbroker, constantly grappling with the question of what a good investment looked like. During that time, he began homing in on companies that created what he considered real economic value for shareholders.

As an example, he points to his largest holding, Mastercard (MA.N), which makes up nearly 10 percent of the fund's assets.

"This is an extraordinarily profitable business," Akre said, noting that its net profit margin in 2012 was approximately 37 percent. The company's position as a trusted intermediary between customers and merchants allows it to maintain an elaborate pricing model, Akre said, while requiring little capital to maintain.

Akre began buying shares in the company in 2009 when it appeared its business would be harmed by amendments to the Dodd-Frank financial reform act. Since then, the shares have gained more than 230 percent, including a 14.4 percent jump this year. Akre plans to hold on despite those gains, noting that the only problem he sees with the company is that they have few decent options for reinvesting their cash.

The fund's second largest holding, Moody's (MCO.N), also was bought as a result of the 2008 financial crisis. Akre initially had a sour opinion on the company stemming from the failures of mortgage bonds that the company had given top ratings to, but was attracted by the fact that the ratings industry was essentially an oligopoly.

"You had all these editorials about how their behavior was despicable and the user pay model was awful, and yet they’ve prospered mightily," Akre said.

Akre began buying the company's shares in the low $30s, and forecasts that free cash flow growth per share will likely be in the mid-teens for the next 5 years. The shares have slid nearly 15 percent over the last month, making their shares look "very attractive," Akre said. Moody's shares were trading around $58 on Monday afternoon.

Should the market continue to stumble, Akre expects to draw down his cash level even further. The fund currently has 4.2 percent in cash, according to Morningstar, well below the 10 to 15 percent Akre typically holds. Yet Akre calls that a positive sign.

"Cash has never been a strategic asset for us," he said. "We'll always have some on hand to meet redemptions, but we want to use the market to our advantage in putting capital to work."

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and Phil Berlowitz)

