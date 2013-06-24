(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Jeffrey Goldfarb

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - American International Group (AIG.N) is lining up a kind of dividend payment insurance policy. Its ability to return capital to shareholders for the first time since a massive U.S. government bailout during the financial crisis may in large part depend on its ability to unload its highly indebted aircraft leasing unit ILFC. A $4.2 billion deal with a Chinese group is wobbling, so AIG is prepping alternatives. A Plan B looks plausible, though could be time-consuming.

The giant insurer and its chairman, Steve Miller, know a thing or two about being jilted at the altar. In 2010, AIG's efforts to sell its Asian life insurance business AIA to British rival Prudential (PRU.L) failed when the prospective buyer's shareholders revolted. And an arrangement last year to sell a big portion of bankrupt U.S. aerospace company Hawker Beechcraft, where Miller was chief executive, to a Chinese firm also collapsed.

Both AIG and Miller seem to have learned lessons. With its International Lease Financing Corp deal on the rocks after the buyers were late with a payment, AIG on Friday swiftly revived dormant plans for an initial public offering. As part of giving the suitors extra time to close the deal, AIG also secured the ability to look around for another buyer.

It won't necessarily be an easy sell. As of March 31, ILFC had approximately $24 billion of debt. It's one of the main reasons AIG wants to clear the last vestige of its risky, old iteration. On the bright side, valuations in the industry have increased since AIG struck the deal last December. Shares of smaller rival Air Lease (AL.N) have gained 21 percent this year while those of Fly Leasing (FLY.N) are up by a third. Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (8593.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) have been recent acquirers in the space.

Given ILFC's size, however, an IPO is the more likely scenario if the Chinese transaction falls through. AIG pulled off the same trick with AIA. Choppy markets will make the timing of such a sale, or spinoff, difficult, though. AIG's own shares reflect the problem, having declined every day for the last week. It will also make any exit slower. Even so, AIG seems at the ready to provide to its shareholders what it offers customers: insurance.

CONTEXT NEWS

- American International Group on June 21 revived plans for an initial public offering of its International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) after the U.S. insurance giant extended a deadline to complete a deal to sell a majority of the business to a group of Chinese buyers.

- ILFC submitted updated documents to regulators for a potential IPO of its airplane leasing division for the first time since November 2012. In December, AIG struck an agreement to sell 80 percent of the company to a group that includes New China Trust, China Aviation Industrial Fund and P3 Investments.

- The two sides agreed to extend the deadline to complete the deal until July 31 after the buyers missed a payment that was later made.

- ILFC IPO filing: link.reuters.com/heg29t

