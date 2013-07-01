SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 The San Francisco Bay
Area braced for transport chaos late Sunday as 2,400 employees
of the BART commuter rail system prepared to go on strike.
Negotiations reached a stalemate Sunday evening, with both
sides blaming the other for abandoning the talks. Labor
agreements with two BART unions expire at midnight Sunday, and
the unions have authorized a strike if no deal is reached.
BART serves about 400,000 riders daily, and a strike is
expected to result in widespread travel disruptions and traffic
gridlock. Local officials are adding extra ferry service and
BART plans to run a small number of special buses, but those
measures would serve only a fraction of regular BART riders.
"It's not going to be fun for anyone," said John Goodwin, a
spokesman for the regional Metropolitan Transportation
Commission.
Labor talks also continued Sunday at AC Transit, which
provides bus service in Oakland and many other East Bay
communities. Local officials said it did not appear likely that
the AC Transit workers would also strike.
The BART dispute centers on wages and benefit contributions,
with employees demanding significant pay raises while management
seeks increased pension and healthcare contributions.
The two sides have remained far apart, and talks broke down
last week before resuming Saturday at the behest of Governor
Jerry Brown. A BART spokesman said the agency had put forward a
"fair and responsible" offer that included an 8 percent pay
increase over four years, but union negotiators rejected the
proposal.
BART workers last went on strike in 1997, and were on picket
lines for six days before a contract agreement was reached.
(Reporting by Jonathan Weber and Noel Randewich; Editing by
John Stonestreet)