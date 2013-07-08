By David Randall

NEW YORK, July 8 As manager of a fund with "income" in its name, Thomas Bastian might be expected to focus on dividends or bond yields - but he spends as little time as possible on those two cash producers.

Instead, Bastian, who heads the $11.4 billion Invesco Equity and Income fund (ACEIX.O), spends most of his time weeding through unloved value stocks. He likes to buy companies that seem cheap, but have a catalyst - like a new manager or unique market position - that could cause them to out-earn competitors. If a stock that makes it into his portfolio does pay a dividend, Bastian considers it a fluke, not a strategy.

Equities make up approximately 65 percent of his balanced fund, with the remainder roughly split evenly between convertible bonds and highly-rated corporates and Treasuries. He says income-paying stocks and bonds “are meant to be a buffer" rather than a mainstay, as is the case in many other funds with "income" in their title.

It's a strategy that has helped the fund return 13.1 percent for the year to date, besting the average of 984 funds in its category of moderate allocation funds by 6.8 percentage points, according to fund-tracker Morningstar. Over the last five years, the fund has returned an annualized 7.9 percent, putting it in the top 6 percent in its category, and besting the performance of the S&P 500 by about half a percentage point.

The fund charges low management fees of $.80 per year for every $100 invested, but comes with a hefty 5.5 percent upfront sales charge.

Investors have been served by Bastian's "strong stock picking," noted Rob Wherry, a Morningstar analyst, but his track record isn't spotless. The fund had a lackluster 2011 in part because of above-average exposure to battered financials like J.P. Morgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), Wherry added.

Bastian looks for cyclical companies that are “under-earning” compared with their prospects, he said. To identify them, he focuses mainly on enterprise value to sales – essentially a measure of how much an investor pays for a company’s annual sales – price to book value, and free cash flow yield. These metrics are "hard to manipulate," Bastian said, and allows him to chart whether a company appears inexpensive based on its prospects. He then waits for the special catalyst - the extra something that could spur the company's growth.

For example, Avon Products Inc (AVP.N), now the fund's fifth-largest holding at nearly 2 percent of assets. Convinced that the beauty company's brand name was strong, Bastian began looking for an opportunity to buy after he noticed its operating pre-tax profit margin had fallen to single digits after years of averaging in the mid teens. When the company hired Sherilyn McCoy as its new chief executive in April 2012, Bastian immediately set up a meeting with her. He liked what he heard, and began building a position shortly thereafter.

The stock is up 46.7 percent for the year to date, and Bastian remains an Avon fan, though he declined to say at what point he would sell.

His focus on business cycles will sometimes lead Bastian to make bets on subsectors. Anticipating that an improving housing market would lead to more lending and trading, he began adding shares in financial and brokerage firms such as Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and PNC Financial (PNC.N) in August 2012.

Morgan Stanley, for instance, was at the last stages of integrating Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney brokerage system. The company traded at 0.5 times tangible book value, after trading as high as 6 times tangible book value before the 2008 financial crisis, Bastian said.

Shares are now up 26.3 percent for the year. The stock could add another 10 to 12 percent annually for the next 3 years as the company continues to grow its wealth management business, he said.

Of course, not every company in his portfolio has worked out so well. Bastian began buying shares in cruise ship operator Canival Corp (CCL.N) in the first quarter of 2012 after the company's shares tanked in the wake of the Costa Concordia diaster. The subsequent decline in bookings in Europe sent the company's opearting margins down from approximately 20 percent to 12 percent by the end of the 2012 fiscal year.

Carnival's shares are down 5.2 percent for the year to date, a misstep even more glaring when its competitors have rallied. Hotels, motels and cruise line operators are up by an average of 8 percent for the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bastian is still buying Carnival shares - he has faith in management's announced plans to cut capital spending, which should help it improve its operating margins to the mid-teens, he said. And he's willing to wait for things to improve.

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and Andrew Hay)

((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6607)(Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INVESCO FUND

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.