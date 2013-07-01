(Adds J.P Morgan, New York City in rankings, deal size data, taxable issuance and private placements)

July 1 U.S. municipal bond sales totaled $169.4 billion in the first half of 2013, down 11.5 percent from the same period in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) was the top underwriter in the first six months of the year, serving as the bookrunner on 208 deals totaling $25.14 billion. J.P. Morgan Securities (JPM.N) came in second with 172 deals totaling $19.67 billion.

California was the top issuer, selling $5.1 billion of debt, followed by Illinois with $3 billion of debt, according to the data. New York City came in third with $2.35 billion of debt.

Thomson Reuters said while the average deal size during the January to June time frame was $27.7 million, 17 deals topped $1 billion. Taxable debt issuance was up 89.3 percent compared to the same period in 2012, while tax-exempt debt sales decreased by 18.5 percent.

Private placements of debt issued by state agencies, cities, and other tax-free issuers totaled $4 billion so far this year with half of the proceeds earmarked for health care. Texas issuers did the largest number of the deals, followed by issuers in North Carolina and Michigan, according to Thomson Reuters.

