(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Zynga's (ZNGA.O) founder is putting a second set of hands on the wheel. Mark Pincus, who controls the flailing online gaming firm through super-voting stock, has replaced himself as chief executive with Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Don Mattrick. That sounds good for regular shareholders. But Pincus will still be hovering in the corner office. That could make Zynga harder to fix.

The founder's 12 percent interest in Zynga carries 61 percent voting control. So Pincus's move suggests he is aware he can't address the company's troubles alone. Heavily reliant on Facebook (FB.O), Zynga has suffered from a shift to mobile devices, which has allowed new rivals like King, the maker of Candy Crush Saga, to seize more of the casual game market. And the $200 million purchase of OMGPOP last year proved a disaster, with almost half the price already written down.

The $2.7 billion Zynga has lost about 70 percent of its market value since its initial public offering less than two years ago – and that's even after the stock popped 10 percent following news of Mattrick's appointment. The head of Microsoft’s Xbox division has a long history of success in developing games. After founding and selling his own firm, he scaled up hit franchises like The Sims for Electronic Arts (EA.O). At Microsoft, he helped turn its game division from a money-losing embarrassment to a profit center.

What might be called adult supervision of innovative company founders often works well when a firm is growing healthily. Google (GOOG.O) and eBay (EBAY.O), for instance, benefited from the experience of Eric Schmidt and Meg Whitman, respectively. But struggling companies can be different. Founders are often tempted to interfere, as Yahoo (YHOO.O) investors found out to their dismay.

The best example for Pincus could be car maker Ford (F.N). In 2006 the eponymous family, essentially still in control, realized Bill Ford wasn't the best possible chief executive. The company hired Alan Mulally from Boeing (BA.N) and gave him full authority over a painful restructuring while Bill Ford, although still chairman, stood well back. The result was that Ford survived the 2008 financial crisis while its Detroit rivals went bust.

But Pincus isn't leaving Mattrick to steer Zynga alone. He will remain as chairman and chief product officer, and the two men will form an executive committee to manage the company between board meetings. It's a start, but Pincus may yet need to let go of the controls.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Zynga said on July 1 that it had appointed Don Mattrick as chief executive, replacing Mark Pincus who founded the online gaming company. Mattrick will report directly to the board. Pincus will remain chairman of the board and chief product officer. The two men will form an executive committee to manage the company between board meetings.

- Mattrick has been president of Microsoft's interactive entertainment division for the past three years.

- Zynga statement: link.reuters.com/kyr39t

- Reuters: Zynga, seeking salvation, names Microsoft Xbox head as CEO [ID:nL2N0F71LQ]

RELATED COLUMN

Second-class citizens [ID:nL1E8L254K]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CYRAN/]

(Editing by Richard Beales and Martin Langfield)

((robert.cyran@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters messaging robert.cyran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS ZYNGA/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.