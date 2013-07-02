NEW YORK, July 2 The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had outflows of $9.6 billion in June, its biggest on record as bonds suffered a wide selloff, data from Morningstar showed on Tuesday.

The outflows came after investors pulled $1.3 billion from the fund in May, which marked the first outflows since December 2011.

The fund's assets now stand at $268 billion, down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April.

The PIMCO Total Return ETF (BOND.P), meanwhile, had outflows of $511.5 million in June, its biggest outflows since inception in February 2012 and following its first-ever monthly outflows of $107.8 million in May.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX.O), the flagship fund of DoubleLine Capital LP run by Jeffrey Gundlach, had outflows of $1.2 billion last month, its first-ever monthly outflows since inception in April 2010.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

