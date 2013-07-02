(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United States' embrace of Basel III capital rules puts foreign watchdogs on the spot. On Tuesday the Federal Reserve gave a thumbs-up to the Swiss-sanctioned framework. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are expected to follow suit soon. That quiets overseas critics skeptical that America would play ball. It should also persuade Europe and Asia to show a similar team mentality on other issues.

The Fed is largely adopting the global standard for U.S. institutions. That includes boosting capital ratios by a few percentage points and setting a leverage cap. Community lenders get off a bit easier, but since none of these smaller banks poses a systemic threat on its own, that shouldn't prove controversial abroad.

The Fed's move should come as no surprise in America: it has been promising to implement the new rules for years. But that didn't stop European officials - and bankers - from voicing their doubts. After all, the United States balked on Basel II, the framework's prior iteration. So today's news should lay those fears to rest.

With luck it should also put some pressure on those global regulators to move quicker to finalize other cross-border rules where America has led the way. The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act reforms set in place, among many other issues, two particular pieces of regulation that would benefit from international cooperation.

First, the legislation imposed a more stringent framework on how to wind down troubled U.S.- based global mega-banks. That’s a tough task in one jurisdiction. But little progress has been made in Europe and Asia to match U.S. initiatives.

Second, the timing could not be better for coming up with a global solution for the swaps market. As of July 12, thanks to Dodd-Frank, big American banks' foreign operations will face stricter clearing, documentation and reporting requirements than their European peers, whose regulators are lagging behind on implementing similar measures.

World leaders have long talked of embracing similar regulatory paths to create as much global financial stability as possible, but with little action. The American nod on bank capital warrants a bit of quid pro quo.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. Federal Reserve Board voted unanimously on July 2 to finalize new bank capital rules. Those standards largely mirror the Basel III global framework laid out by the Bank for International Settlements. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has indicated that it will approve the rules next week. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will vote on July 9 to approve an interim version of the framework that is likely to be finalized later this year.

- The new standards will raise minimum requirements for both the equity and quality of capital held by banks. Consistent with Basel III, they call for a minimum ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 4.5 percent and a common equity Tier 1 capital conservation buffer of 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets. The minimum Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio will rise to 6 percent from 4 percent. The minimum leverage ratio will be 4 percent – or in other words, leverage can go no higher than 25 times equity. Implementation will begin for large banks in January 2014.

- The rules will be a little less stringent for community banks. For example, these smaller lenders will not be required to phase in the new rules until January 2015 and will face a milder risk-weighting burden for residential mortgages.

