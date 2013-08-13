Aug 13 Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn told Reuters on Tuesday that he believes Apple has the ability to do a $150 billion buyback now by borrowing funds at 3 percent.

"If Apple does this now and earnings increase at only 10 percent, the stock -- even keeping the same multiple currently

-- should trade at $700 a share," Icahn said in a telephone -- should trade at $700 a share," Icahn said in a telephone interview.

Apple has "huge borrowing power, little relative debt and trades at a low multiple,” Icahn said.

Shares of Apple were at $489.57 on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Andrew Hay)

