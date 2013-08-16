By John Tilak

TORONTO Aug 16 A Canadian fund is breaking away from the tradition of investing heavily in resource-focused plays and betting that a motley mix of retail and information technology stocks will help it outperform the broader market.

So far the ploy is working.

Resource groups are among the worst performers on Canada's benchmark index this year, but for Brandon Snow's Canada-focused small and mid-cap fund the rewards have been sweet.

The Cambridge Canadian Growth Companies Fund, with about C$350 million in assets under management, has returned 44 percent in the last year. The TSX, in contrast, is barely in positive territory this year, unlike U.S. stock markets and their double-digit gains.

Caution about macroeconomic trends in emerging markets and an aversion to volatile commodity prices have steered Brandon Snow away from metals and mining stocks.

“Commodities are one of the hardest ways to make money,” said Snow, lead manager of the fund and a principal at CI Investments [CIXCI.UL], a unit of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO). “On top of that, I have a macro view that China’s slowdown will continue and potentially get very severe.”

Economic growth in China, a giant consumer of commodities, has slowed in the last two years, weighing on commodity prices and on shares of Canadian resource companies.

Snow says metals and mining are difficult businesses to operate and only few companies have executed successfully.

Materials shares have also historically failed to create value, he said, pointing to Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) as an example. The price of gold has quadrupled in the last two decades, and Barrick’s share price more than doubled between 2003 and early 2012. But the shares have since fallen back to their 2003 price, partly reflecting problems with big mines.

Materials form a significant chunk of the TSX, but Snow’s fund has no exposure to the sector.

“It sounds perverse or backwards, but it’s not about focusing on the good returns,” he said. “It’s about avoiding the mistakes.”

The fund, which does have energy holdings, has concentrated on a few large investments, including retailers Shoppers Drug Mart Corp SC.TO, George Weston Ltd (WN.TO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO), as well as information technology company CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO).

Though three retailers are among the fund's four biggest holdings, Snow insists that this is not a bet on the sector, where the spotlight has been on the recent entry of U.S. heavyweight Target Corp (TGT.N).

“I’ve been pretty bearish on the Canadian consumer for the last while, so it’s far from a play on the Canadian consumer,” he said. “It’s almost in spite of the negative view.”

The fund has also benefited from investing in grocer Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO), which has been orchestrating a turnaround after years of sluggish share performance. The stock has added more than a third to its value since touching a low in November.

The company, owned by George Weston, has spun off a majority of its property assets into a real estate investment trust, revamped its information technology system and most recently offered C$12.4 billion for Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest pharmacy chain.

"Loblaw is starting to get their act together," Snow said, "That would be a brand that has been under-delivering for a number of years and has the potential to become more competitive on the market."

Another success story is CGI Group, shares of which have risen about 80 percent since the fund’s inception in February 2011.

The company, whose clients include Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and the U.S. Department of Defense, has been increasing revenue by winning contracts, expanding market share and making targeted acquisitions.

Snow says CGI has better growth prospects than global IT services provider Accenture Plc (ACN.N) but at a lower valuation.

“Most global investors look at Canada and say, 'I don’t want energy and I don’t want golds, so I don’t need to be in Canada,'” he said. “So they look elsewhere and they miss these gems.”

Snow is wary of the United States, where stocks are getting pricier and “people are getting too excited,” but he is looking at Europe, where one of his top picks is DSV (DSV.CO), a freight forwarder from Denmark.

“They have a good balance sheet, good returns on capital, pay a small dividend and buy back stock with excess capital,” he said. “That’s the type of company we like.”

