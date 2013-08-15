Earnings are front-and-center in HK/China as large-caps see
significant moves even though the Hang Seng appears
little changed following Wednesday's typhoon-related market
holiday. Here's what's moving beyond the indexes:
** Tencent Holdings : -4.4%, earnings miss after
big run-up sees stock as top loser on the Hang Seng. Tencent
shares had seen the biggest 1-month run-up to earnings in 4
years. link.reuters.com/mut32v. Still, CICC has note out
with HK$500 price target.
** Li & Fung : +8.2%, one of the heaviest borrowed
stocks in Hong Kong sees a big bounce after saying worst is over
in interim results announcement and slew of broker upgrades.
** Cathay Pacific : -1.8%, weak results as
currencies and cargo hurt.
** Brilliance China : +11.3%, resilient profit
margins and the first dividend since 2005 vaults the stock to a
record high.
