By David Randall

NEW YORK Aug 16 One of the year’s top-performing bond funds is plotting a broader move into risky European debt.

The $341.9 million Avenue Credit Strategies fund (ACSBX.O) is up 6.2 percent for the year through Aug. 15, putting it approximately 9.1 percentage points above the benchmark Barclays US Aggregate bond index.

Portfolio manager Jeffrey Gary said he may shift as much 60 percent of the portfolio into European distressed debt from its current position of about 27 percent.

“Commercial banks own more than 70 percent of corporate bank loans outstanding (in Europe), which is very different than the U.S. As those commercial banks sell those loans, we think we’ll see even more distressed opportunities,” Gary said.

European companies issued 65 billion Euro in new high-yield bonds during the first half of 2013, already matching 2012's full year total, according to Fitch.

The uptick in European issuance offers investors attractive values, Gary says. He focuses on 50 to 80 companies in the high-yield, bank-loan and convertible-bond markets across the globe which have some catalyst to push total returns higher.

That strategy has worked well in the short life of the fund. Since it launched in June of 2012, the fund has returned 17.5 percent, or 9.7 percentage points more than the average of the 616 funds in its Morningstar category of high-yield funds.

However, the relatively recent launch of the fund may give some investors pause, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P CapitalIQ.

"This fund takes on more risk than the average high-yield bonds fund," Rosenbluth said, noting that the bulk of its portfolio is invested in single-B rated bonds and below.

"Investors have been rewarded for taking on such risk this year. But we have no sense of how this fund will do if the economy slows down and the high-yield market is hurt more than investment-grade," Rosenbluth added.

The fund's expenses, too, are greater than average. The fund charges an annual $1.75 per $100 invested, a level that Morningstar considers high.

Gary, for his part, said that the fund's returns were driven by security selection rather than a broad push higher in high-yield debt. The high-yield market is up approximately 2.5 percent for the year after an earlier rally was sidelined when the Federal Reserve said it may pull back on its bond-buying stimulus program, which had made high-yield and dividend stocks attractive to investors looking for income.

With the high-yield market in flux, Gary looks for bonds that have some unique proposition. Approximately 1.7 percent of the fund's assets, for example, are invested in Lehman Brothers [LEHMB.UL] holdings, the last vestige of the now-defunct investment bank at the center of the 2008 U.S. financial crisis. The company still plans to payout about $65 billion to creditors.

"This position has very little interest-rate sensitivity," Gary said.

Gary has also been increasing the fund's short positions in exchange-traded funds and bonds that fall when interest rates rise. Other major holdings include Chiquita Brands International CQB.N, Hercules Offshore HERO.O, and a bank loan issued by Caesars Entertainment (CZR.O) that is backed by five casinos in Las Vegas.

Though his fund is relatively new, Gary has a long history in the distressed market. After graduating from Pennsylvania State University, he took a job as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. An assignment working with the bailout of Chicago-based Continental Bank sparked his interest in the specialty, and he eventually moved on to work as the head of high-yield and distressed debt at asset management giant BlackRock (BLK.N).

The swings in the high yield bonds have not soured Gary on the market as a whole, he said.

"The best time to invest in high-yield is when default rates start to decline, and right now those rates are still running well below average," he said.

