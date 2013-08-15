Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB-'to the Government of Bolivia's USD500 million in Global bonds (5.95% coupon) maturing in 2023. The proceeds will be used to cover general budgetary expenses and infrastructure projects included in the government's 2013 financing plan. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bolivia's sovereign ratings are underpinned by its strong external buffers, improved sovereign debt profile and increased diversification of financing sources, which provide flexibility to cope with commodity cycles and adverse domestic and external shocks. In addition, increasing public investment levels could support growth momentum over the next two years. The country's relatively high commodity dependence in terms of fiscal and external accounts as well as lower GDP per capita and human development indicators relative to 'BB' peers constitute key credit weaknesses. In addition, regulatory uncertainty, nationalization risks, social conflicts and institutional capacity constraints continue weighing on private investment and government policy effectiveness. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Bolivia's Long-term foreign currency IDR. Fitch upgraded Bolivia's ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+' on Oct. 2 2012. The Outlook on the LTFC IDR is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Cesar Arias Associate Director +1-212-908-0358 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +1-212-908-9165 Committee Chairperson Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-9165 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.