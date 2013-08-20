(Adds detail on fire, background)
NEW YORK Aug 20 A fire on Tuesday caused by an
explosion at a natural gas pipeline owned by Enable Midstream
Partners near Kiowa, Oklahoma, has been extinguished, an Enable
spokeswoman said.
The cause of the blast was unknown and there were no
injuries reported. The incident occurred on a small gathering
pipeline in a rural area about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma
City.
The affected section of the pipe was isolated and the
remaining gas emptied from that portion of the line.
Enable Midstream Partners LP is a partnership between OGE
Energy Corp's Enogex LLC and Houston-based CenterPoint Energy
Inc.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister,; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Andre Grenon)