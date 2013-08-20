(Adds detail on fire, background)

NEW YORK Aug 20 A fire on Tuesday caused by an explosion at a natural gas pipeline owned by Enable Midstream Partners near Kiowa, Oklahoma, has been extinguished, an Enable spokeswoman said.

The cause of the blast was unknown and there were no injuries reported. The incident occurred on a small gathering pipeline in a rural area about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The affected section of the pipe was isolated and the remaining gas emptied from that portion of the line.

Enable Midstream Partners LP is a partnership between OGE Energy Corp's Enogex LLC and Houston-based CenterPoint Energy Inc. (Reporting By Edward McAllister,; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Andre Grenon)