LONDON, August 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable
Outlook. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The UAE
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+'; this ceiling also applies to Ras
al-Khaimah.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Abu Dhabi has a strong sovereign balance sheet, both in absolute terms and
compared to most 'AA' category peers. Sovereign external debt at end-2012 was
just 1% of GDP compared to Fitch's estimate of sovereign foreign assets of 153%
of GDP. Only Kuwait ('AA'/Stable) has a stronger sovereign net foreign asset
position. With estimated current account surpluses of around double digits
forecast each year, sovereign net foreign assets are forecast to rise further by
end-2015.
The strong fiscal position was bolstered by significant consolidation in 2012.
Government spending was cut by 7.2% of GDP, principally due to lower net lending
and equity injections to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), while revenues
benefitted from higher oil prices and production. Fitch estimates that the
fiscal surplus, including ADNOC dividends and ADIA investment income, returned
to double digits in 2012 and will remain of this order of magnitude for each
year to 2015.
Growth performance is robust in comparison to peers, despite the importance of
the oil sector. Real growth eased to 5.6% in 2012 owing to slower growth in oil
production but non-oil growth accelerated to 7.7%. The pace of growth and the
volatility of non-oil growth compare favourably to peers. The release of real
GDP data for the first time in 2012 is the latest and most prominent of a number
of improvements in economic data in recent years.
Debt of government-related enterprises (GREs) and SOEs stabilized during 2012,
ending the year at 32.9% of GDP. Fitch expects a modest decline in debt/GDP to
end-2015. Explicit contingent liabilities are clearly delineated and the
supervision of the borrowing plans of GREs and SOEs has been tightened, with
ultimate authority residing in the Executive Council (the Emirate's highest
government body). The Executive Council has mandated GREs and SOEs to
deleverage. Abu Dhabi's ability to support its GREs and SOEs is not in question.
Potential contingent liabilities, notably support for other Emirates, is at Abu
Dhabi's discretion and, as in 2009, is unlikely to be material compared to Abu
Dhabi's assets, if required.
The performance of the banking sector has improved and banks maintain
significant capital and liquidity buffers. Non-performing loans (NPLs) for UAE
banks rose to 5.4% at end-2012 and asset quality issues remain, though Abu Dhabi
banks are in a stronger position. IMF stress tests for the UAE show that the
banks could comfortably absorb large negative shocks to NPLs and non-resident
liquidity.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. Abu Dhabi has the highest GDP
per capita of any Fitch-rated sovereign, but business environment and human
development indicators are below the peer median. World Bank indicators place
political stability above the 'AA' median, but other governance indicators,
notably voice and accountability, are relatively weak. Fitch also considers
geopolitical risks to be elevated compared to most 'AA' peers.
Steps are being taken to strengthen the economic policy framework and develop
financial markets, though both remain less advanced than 'AA' peers. A
macro-fiscal unit has been established at the Department of Finance and a
domestic bond market is scheduled for launch in January 2014. Nonetheless,
limited policy tools, primarily at the Federal level, make Abu Dhabi dependent
primarily on its fiscal and external resources to absorb shocks.
The economy is highly dependent on oil, which accounted for around 90% of fiscal
and external revenues and around half of GDP in 2012. However, very high per
capita oil production is the source of Abu Dhabi's wealth. Proven oil reserves
are large, production costs are low and production capacity is being expanded.
Oil dependency is mitigated by the size of fiscal and external resources.
Although there have been recent improvements, there are large gaps in the
transparency and availability of key data relative to peers. In particular, a
comprehensive external balance sheet is not available. Few high frequency
macroeconomic indicators are published.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a positive
rating action are:
Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators, relative to peers, which would
facilitate the economy's diversification from oil.
An improvement in the transparency and availability of key data.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a negative
rating action are:
A sustained period of sharply lower oil prices that materially erodes fiscal and
external buffers, coupled with the crystallisation of significant contingent
liabilities and potential contingent liabilities.
Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts economic, social or
political stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD105/b in 2013 and USD100/b in 2014 and
2015. Abu Dhabi could likely tolerate much lower prices over the forecast period
without undue pressure on its rating.
No major change in ADIA's relationship with and use by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi
or in its investment guidelines.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not impact directly on
Abu Dhabi or on its ability to trade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
