NEW YORK Aug 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A consultant on Google's initial stock sale says a Dutch auction, as suggested in a Breakingviews article, is only partly right. Finance professor Ann Sherman recommends a hybrid model used globally by the likes of SingTel to welcome both institutional and individual investors.

To the editor:

Jeffrey Goldfarb got it only partly right when he suggested in his Aug. 15 Breakingviews column that Twitter use an unconventional Dutch auction like Google's (GOOG.O) for its expected initial public offering. I was a consultant on the Google IPO and have done a lot of research on the use of auctions for IPOs. They have a surprisingly poor track record. There have been hundreds of them in about two dozen countries for offerings ranging from small growth firms to large and well-established companies. At least three auction IPOs have raised more than Google did in 2004. The largest, Japan Tobacco's (2914.T), raised more than three times as much.

Rather than adopting a method that has worked so poorly around the world, Twitter should at least consider a change that has been enormously successful: a hybrid auction with a retail tranche, or a public pool of shares. This would allow anyone to participate on an equal basis without the risk of having the price-setting process being disrupted by an unexpected wave of retail investors.

My research shows that the problems with IPO auctions have been largely due to small investors having to name a price to participate, particularly with a Dutch or uniform price auction. What if they don't know the exact value – only that they like the company and want to buy shares? With a Dutch auction, they know they are guaranteed to get shares if they bid really high, but that they might not get any if they bid low. So they say to themselves, "Well, Google/Singapore Telecom/Japan Tobacco is so large, and I'm just one little person, so my bid won’t affect the price much." But, in fact, the auction is open to not just one little person but literally millions and millions of them.

Singapore Telecom's (STEL.SI) IPO raised about $1 billion more than Google's, without even adjusting for a decade's worth of inflation. Singapore's population at the time was scarcely more than 1 percent the size of that of the United States and yet Singapore had more than enough small retail investors to overprice the SingTel auction. In other words, if we were to get only about one-one hundredth as excited as the investors of Singapore, the U.S. population could drastically overprice a Twitter IPO if it opened an auction widely.

One aspect of the Facebook (FB.O) IPO that many people overlook is that the social network's shares were being auctioned regularly on SharesPost and SecondMarket. The auction price on those private trading venues about a month before the social network's IPO was around $42 to $44 a share. This implies that an auction might in fact have priced Facebook shares even higher than the $38 set by the underwriters.

A retail tranche would involve setting aside a large block of shares for individual investors, allocated by balloting – for example, using a lottery – in case of oversubscription. When I taught finance in Hong Kong from 1992 to 1998, my undergraduate and graduate students really liked that a retail tranche gave everyone an equal shot at buying shares. Still, the price is set by either a traditional book-building, as is typically used in the United States, or an auction to institutional investors only, thus protecting the issuer from being swamped by a bunch of retail investors that don't know how to price stocks but want in anyway. Around the world, hybrid combinations of book-building (to set the price and allocate to institutional investors) and a retail tranche (to allow everyone to participate) are by far the most popular IPO methods.

What I also would really like to see is a "road test" of sorts for retail investors. These were used by a German internet investment bank, Net.IPO, in the late 1990s. If individuals wanted to order shares in one of its stock offerings, they first had to pass a short multiple-choice online exam about it, based on information contained in the issuer's prospectus. The idea was to discourage free-riders while keeping the process open to anyone who at least knew about the company or was willing to learn about it. Net.IPO claimed it helped to put shares in the hands of long-term investors.

Twitter should try learning from successes elsewhere rather than repeating mistakes of the past. A public pool would be truly innovative, opening its IPO process to everyone.

Best regards,

Dr. Ann E. Sherman

- Ann E. Sherman is an associate professor in DePaul University's department of finance. She was a consultant on Google's 2004 initial public offering, including sharing her research on IPO auctions with the company.

- Sherman's 2012 congressional testimony on IPOs 1.usa.gov/13IWn6E

