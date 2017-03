IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 654,810 NR/AA-/NR CORPORATION 08/26 CAPITAL FUND GRANT PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $183,995M SERIES 2013A $470,815M SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF ATLANTA, GEORGIA WEEK OF 328,735 Aa3/AA+/A+ REVENUE REFUNDING "FRN" 08/26 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 08/27 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SEAPORT WEEK OF 248,220 A2/A/ DEPARTMENT, FLORIDA 08/26 REVENUE BONDS 2013A (NON-AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2016-2042 Day of Sale: 08/27 A.B. WON PAT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WEEK OF 246,000 Baa2/BBB/ GUAM 08/26 AMT AND NON-AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2028, 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 08/28 CITY OF ATLANTA, GEORGIA WEEK OF 222,380 Aa3/A+/A+ WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE 08/26 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/27 MAINE MUNI BOND BANK WEEK OF 213,440 A1/A+/ LIQUOR OPERATION REVENUE BONDS 08/26 *******TAXABLE******** MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: IOI MON AND PRICING TUESDAY Day of Sale: 08/27 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SEAPORT WEEK OF 142,465 A2/A/ DEPARTMENT, FLORIDA 08/26 REVENUE SERIES 2013B (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2042 Day of Sale: 08/27 NEW JERSEY CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 141,425 A2/A/NR FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/26 ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL ISSUE, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York RED RIVER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/NR/AA- CORPORATION 08/26 HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 80,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 08/26 MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2031, 2038 Day of Sale: 08/27 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 79,350 // ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 08/26 SERIES THREE 2013D (AA2/AA-/AA) ELECTRIC SYSTEM SUBORDINATED REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES E MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/28 CITY OF DELTONA UTILITY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 78,830 /A/A+ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 08/26 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 08/27 MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA WEEK OF 60,340 Aa3/AA-/ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 08/26 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/27 CITY OF ODESSA, TEXAS WEEK OF 55,000 Aa2/AA/NR (ECTOR AND MIDLAND COUNTIES) 08/26 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/26 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2030-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2/AA/AA+ Day of Sale: 08/28 MONTANA BOARD OF HOUSING WEEK OF 49,980 Aa1/AA+/NR SINGLE FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS 08/26 2013 SERIES B-1 (AMT) 2013 SERIES B-2 (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/28 AMPHITHEATER UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,000 Aa2/A+/ DISTRICT, ARIZONA 08/26 PIMA COUNTY SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver Day of Sale: 08/28 CITY OF NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 38,390 A2/BBB+/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 08/26 ISSUE OF 2013, SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 08/28 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 CLEVELAND, OHIO REGIONAL TRANSIT DAILY 30,270 Aa2/AAA/ AUTHORITY MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2025 MAINE STATE HOUSING WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA+/ NON AMT 08/26 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2023 TERM: 2029, 2034 Day of Sale: 08/27 NOBLESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 28,000 // CORP, INDIANA 08/26 UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033 REMARK: S&P "AA+/A+" CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 25,330 NR/AA/AA (EL PASO COUNTY) 08/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/27 NEW ALBANY, INDIANA WEEK OF 18,500 // REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY LEASE 08/26 RENTAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: 7/15/2023 call A Rated (Expected) BRENTWOOD UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,400 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 08/26 EXP/ / MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 08/28 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SEAPORT WEEK OF 17,520 A2/A/ DEPARTMENT, FLORIDA 08/26 REVENUE REFUNDING 2013D (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 08/27 REDDING JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 16,190 NR/AA/NR AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 08/26 WATER AND WASTEWATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: UNINSURED Day of Sale: 08/28 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SEAPORT WEEK OF 11,765 A2/A/ DEPARTMENT, FLORIDA 08/26 REVENUE REFUNDING 2013C (NON-AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2015 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2014-2015 Day of Sale: 08/27 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,325 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 249, TEXAS 08/26 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/27 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,035 NR/A+/ SEDGWICK CITY GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/26 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013-A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2017 Day of Sale: 08/28 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,062,130 (in 000's)