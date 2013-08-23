By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA Aug 23 Colombia's state oil company, Ecopetrol ECO.CN, will seek to raise up to 900 billion pesos

($468 million) from the sale of inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday to help finance its investment plans, sources with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters.

Ecopetrol, 88.5 percent owned by the government, will issue 600 billion pesos with the option of boosting the issue to 900 billion if demand requires, the sources said on Friday. The bonds will hold maturities of five, 10, 15 and 30 years and pay inflation plus several percentage points, said the sources, who attended a meeting with the company.

The central bank expects inflation to end 2013 at below 3 percent.

Reuters reported details of Ecopetrol's bond sale last week and that the oil giant wanted to rush through the debt sale in a bid to reduce the impact of any market turmoil that could result from the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. [ID:nL2N0GF0O4]

Ecopetrol had received regulatory approval to issue as much as 3 trillion pesos of local bonds and another $3 billion overseas. It plans to invest $9.5 billion in 2013 alone.

The size of the bond sale is set to be below market expectations of between 1 trillion pesos and 1.5 trillion pesos.

Investors had been more interested in buying short-term debt from Ecopetrol in a bid to maintain liquidity, but the company opted for longer-term issuances, the sources said.

Some economists and policymakers expect the Fed to begin reducing its bond-buying stimulus program as soon as Sept. 18, a move that could draw investments away from emerging markets such as Colombia, as yields from U.S. assets are expected to become more attractive, while carrying lower risk.

Ecopetrol last turned to the capital markets in August 2012 when it issued 2.4 trillion pesos in shares to finance investments. It had sold 1 trillion pesos in bonds prior to that, in December 2010.

Ecopetrol shares fell 0.23 percent on Friday to 4,350 pesos.

In quarterly results released on July 31, Ecopetrol said net profit fell 6.8 percent to 3.4 trillion pesos as the price of oil slipped and transport costs rose. Its production from operations at home and abroad was equivalent to 778,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the quarter.

Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest oil producer, is hoping to raise its dwindling crude reserves to anywhere between 7.7 billion and 41 billion barrels by 2030. [ID:nL1E8LBD0J] Much of the Andean nation's oil is produced onshore.

(Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

