By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barack Obama's college cost-cutting plan earns a gentleman’s C. The U.S. president aims to hold down tuition costs and loans by rating schools according to the value they deliver. But a proposed cap on debt repayments could encourage even more student borrowing. That and similarly counterproductive details pull down the grade of an otherwise useful program.

Tuition and fees have skyrocketed over the past 30 years. They're up 167 percent to $29,000 a year at private four-year institutions and up 257 percent at public ones to $8,700 annually for residents, according to inflation-adjusted College Board data. Wages in constant dollars, meanwhile, have risen just 6 percent over the same period. That's one reason student loan balances soared 166 percent from 2005 through 2012 to about $1 trillion.

The president's proposals are largely sensible, if not particularly novel. Creating a new rating system for colleges should help high schoolers assess their options. The trick, though, is getting them to use it when other, better known rankings are already available.

Its success will depend in part on whether the underlying metrics are useful. Some fall short. Statistics on the number of poor children attending a particular school, for instance, don't measure quality. But data on tuition growth, graduation rates and graduate earnings can be invaluable.

The president wisely recommends using the performance-based rankings to determine how much federal aid colleges receive. But only need-based Pell Grants would be covered. The amount of government funding for research and other expenses should also depend on, say, whether a school hikes tuition unreasonably or its students have poor employment outcomes.

Yet Obama's proposals for encouraging innovation are spot on. Ideas like using technology to teach students online would almost certainly cut costs.

On student loan reform, however, Obama misses. Rather than reducing federal subsidies to discourage excessive debt, he urges capping borrowers' payments at 10 percent of their income. That means more loans will probably be forgiven, leading to bigger loan balances and higher taxpayer costs.

The proposal's report card is mixed. Obama is certainly doing more than Republicans to address runaway college costs and debt. But the plan needs revisions to earn top marks.

