By Peter Clark

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The announcement that Steve Ballmer would leave as chief executive of Microsoft (MSFT.O) aroused the company's shares from a decade-long slump. His successor, with the right priorities, could keep the momentum going. Here are eight initial thoughts for the post-Ballmer era:

1. Recast the company as software-only. The misadventure with the Surface tablet proves that hardware is not a viable opportunity for Microsoft. The company's roots under Bill Gates and Paul Allen were in software. Return to that foundation. Only Samsung (005930.KS) and Apple (AAPL.O) can eke out profits in tablets with gross margins of slightly less than 25 percent, about half the customary gross margin percentage in consumer electronics.

2. Change the software development and support philosophy. Microsoft should shift from a closed model to selected multiple platforms. Yes, that means accelerated development of Office for the iPad. It is money that has been left on the table for years as Microsoft refused to stoop to being a mere software component provider for Apple’s designs. A platform for Google's (GOOG.O) Android operating system would come next, but is trickier because of open-source issues.

3. An orderly sale of Xbox. One of the two other game console makers, probably Nintendo (7974.T), is a better owner. Xbox is a great product and positive profit contributor, but a distraction for a company that needs to get focused, fast. The robust proceeds from a sale would help finance priority number two above.

4. Cull marginal product and operations, including Bing. A rigorous approach to market share and ongoing profitability should be the basis for any decisions. Apply the Jack Welch mindset that any product or division that cannot be number one or two is positioned for exit. Microsoft's search engine is an early candidate for the cull. The legacy Explorer web browser, which has now fallen behind Google’s Chrome and open-source Firefox, is another, though any proceeds would be minimal.

5. Introduce a much simpler organizational structure. Ballmer’s attempt earlier this year at organizational chart-drawing made the company more cumbersome and opaque, not less. Seven layers of management should be the maximum, with an organizational chart that can be put on one side of a sheet of paper. No more than three core units are needed. Eliminate duplicative research and administrative groups.

6. Introduce and enforce a new culture and dialogue with key accounts. Someone at Microsoft should pick up a box of Louis Gerstner’s "Who Says Elephants Can't Dance?" Once cracked open, take particular note of the parts in the book that describe the mandate to reverse the mindset of established companies who think customers need them, instead of the other way around.

7. Phase out the joint venture with Nokia NOK1V.HE. Developing a high-quality camera is not a savior strategy in smartphones. Don't wait for Nokia to become a BlackBerry-type (BB.TO) zombie.

8. New leadership, starting at the top. Could you think of a better chairman than Gerstner to help point New Microsoft in the right direction? His first diary appointment on day one: a discussion with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook about Office for iPad.

- Microsoft on Aug. 23 announced that Chief Executive Steve Ballmer would retire within 12 months, once a successor is chosen. Ballmer has been the company's CEO since 2000.

- Peter Clark is a lecturer in the Department of Management Science and Innovation at University College London. He is co-author, with Roger Mills, of the newly released book "Masterminding the Deal: Breakthroughs in M&A Strategy and Analysis."

