By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 26 One of largest fires in
recent California history continued to roar inside Yosemite
National Park and threatened facilities that supply water and
power to the city of San Francisco.
As of Monday morning, hand crews backed by bulldozers and
helicopters dropped water and flame retardant, containing around
15 percent of the blaze's perimeter, more than double Sunday's
figure. It is one of the 20 largest wildfires in California
history, according to Cal Fire.
Fire managers reported making headway in their 9-day-old
battle to curtail flames roaring through dry brush and forests
along the northwestern edge of Yosemite National Park, putting
utilities that serve the city of San Francisco in danger.
The so-called Rim Fire has charred nearly 150,000 acres
(60,703 hectares) or 234 square miles - the size of the city of
Chicago - since it erupted on Aug. 17, most of that in the
Stanislaus National Forest west of Yosemite. It has forced the
closure of the main park entrance road used by visitors from the
San Francisco Bay area.
The National Park Service website is posting alerts for the
Rim Fire. (here)
By Sunday afternoon, some 15,000 acres (4,850 hectares)
within Yosemite had burned, prompting the evacuation of 74
campsites in the White Wolf area of the park, officials said.
The blaze also crept to within 2 miles (3.2 km) of a key
reservoir, the Hetch Hetchy, which is the source of 85 percent
of San Francisco's water supply, and authorities said they were
concerned about ash contamination from the fire.
Hydropower facilities in the area that provide electricity
to San Francisco, about 200 miles (320 km) to the west, also
have been threatened.
Two of three power stations that account for all of the
city's municipal electricity - for public hospitals, transit,
City Hall and airport - have been shut down since last Monday.
But the city has so far made up for the loss by purchasing
supplemental power from the open market and using some of its
reserves.
Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for San
Francisco on Friday due to threats to the city's water supply.
He planned to visit the fire zone on Monday to meet with fire
managers and firefighters.
The blaze has destroyed about a dozen homes and 1,000
outbuildings, and some 4,500 additional dwellings remained
threatened. Residents in the tiny town of Tuolumne on the
western edge of the park were evacuated, but evacuation orders
have been lifted for the communities of Pine Mountain Lake and
Buck Meadows.
The majority of the 1,200-square-mile Yosemite National
Park, including the Yosemite Valley area famous for its towering
rock formations, waterfalls, meadows and pine forests, remained
open to the public.
The cause of the wildfire remained under investigation. More
than 2,800 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, which
was burning over steep terrain through scrub, oak and pine,
stoked by stiff winds, high temperatures and low humidity.
The blaze in the western Sierra Nevada Mountains was among
the fastest-moving of some 50 large wildfires raging across the
drought-parched U.S. West. The blazes have strained resources
and prompted fire managers to open talks with Pentagon
commanders and Canadian officials about possible reinforcements.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston and Berenard Orr)